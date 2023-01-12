Average rental prices are on the decline in the Netherlands (but with a catch)

While for now, average rental prices are dropping, the number of homes for rent in the Netherlands fell sharply in the last quarter of last year.

More and more people want to sell their apartments, making renting a little less trendy, RTL Nieuws reports. In the long term, it might be even more difficult to find a place to live.

It is nearly impossible to find affordable housing in the Netherlands. Renting is crazy expensive, and the fact that landlords are selling their property that they used to rent out is not helping either.

Unpayable Randstad prices

Most rental homes are disappearing from the market in bigger cities, especially in Amsterdam, Eindhoven, and The Hague.

The government has put in stricter rules for landlords, making it more difficult for them to rent out their secondary apartments.

READ MORE: Why is there a housing shortage in the Netherlands? The Dutch housing crisis explained

Municipalities are also introducing local measurements to make it more difficult for investors to stay on the market.

The municipality’s goal would be to make the rental prices more affordable, but we clearly don’t see the effect of it. Amsterdam alone saw a rental increase of 10.9% last year.

“What is happening in Amsterdam, for example, is pure market forces: supply and demand are increasingly becoming unbalanced. In addition, we learn that many investors are currently withdrawing from Amsterdam and selling their rental properties, which also explains the declining rental offer,” — said Jasper de Groot of Pararius to RTL Nieuws.

Do you still have hope that one day there will be affordable housing in the Netherlands? Tell us in the comments!