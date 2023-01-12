Gather round, folks! These are officially the best and worst neighbourhoods in Amsterdam

These neighbourhoods in Amsterdam have been identified as ones you should live in and which to stray away from.

Using a scoring system, analysts at Rentola ranked Amsterdam’s neighbourhoods from 1 to 472 based on several categories.

The judges have spoken

The neighbourhoods were judged on a list of five things:

They made their final decision by sorting through the yearly statistics published by the Central Bureau of Statistics.

Drum roll, please

The top 10 neighbourhoods were:

Diepenbrockbuurt Cornelis Schuytbuurt Willemsparkbuurt Noord Valeriusbuurt Oost Banpleinbuurt Beethovenbuurt Willemspark Apollobuurt Concertgebouwbuurt Minervabuurt Noord

These neighbourhoods were ranked highly for their closeness to cultural museums, the city centre, and amount of bars and restaurants in their vicinity.

Gefelliceteerd if you live in any of these 10 gorgeous spots. 😍

Where scored worst?

We would love to go through them all, but we’d be here all day!

Though we will tell you the three worst according to Rentola.

Hoptille Amsterdamse Poort Parooldriehoek

These neighbourhoods are far from the flurry of city life, and have higher crime rates and lower housing demand.

What is your favourite neighbourhood in Amsterdam? Tell us in the comments below!