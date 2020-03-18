The novel coronavirus outbreak has resulted in a shortage of mouth masks, which are vital particularly to healthcare staff, in order to contain the spread. Fortunately, three Chinese airlines have donated tens of thousands of masks as well as gloves to KLM.

80,000 masks and 50,000 gloves were flown into Schiphol on Wednesday morning through a Xiamen Airlines plane. Chinese Eastern Airlines and China Southern Airlines are also cooperating in this initiative – all three airlines are KLM partners. The National Acute Care Network (LNAZ) will distribute these supplies to hospitals throughout the Netherlands.

Chairman of the KLM board, Peter Elbers has stated that ‘this donation helps all Dutch healthcare institutions at a crucial moment.’ KLM had made a donation some months ago to China and the favour is being returned.

In difficult times, it is comforting to know that everyone is working together in the fight against COVID-19.

Feature Image: Andrey Belenko/Flickr