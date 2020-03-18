The RIVM has just published the latest count of coronavirus cases in the Netherlands for Wednesday (in case you forgot which day it is) which now numbers at 2051. This is an increase of 346 patients since the last count. Sadly, 15 people have also perished since yesterday (aged between 63 and 95 years as is reported).

There’s much talk about the Dutch strategy to counter corona, you can read more about that extremely difficult debate right here. Rutte has also stated that a lockdown is still an option, but not the way to go right now since the ICU units are still sufficiently available.

As we’ve reported earlier, the actual number of cases is actually higher in reality. Why will DutchReview keep reporting the official number then? Well, it signals a trend and direction of the pandemic, that’s one thing. The number of deaths also is relevant. And we’re also attaching other news about coronavirus in the Netherlands to these articles, so you know you’re getting an update from DutchReview somewhere between 14 and 15 pm.

We need more feelgood news

In these crappy times and bickering about the proper approach to counter coronavirus we also need to keep our spirits up in order to be reminded that most people have a good heart and humanity will find a way out of this; this too shall pass.

So we’ve enjoyed sharing our story with you on overflow flowers being given to careworkers. Or that Chinese airlines have sent the Netherlands 80.000 mouth masks in these desperate times.

The applause at 8 PM for the workers tackling the coronavirus yesterday was also heartwarming:

If you spot any positive story, tip us! We’d love to give you a bit more of upbeat news.

