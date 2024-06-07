Certain expats can receive a Dutch driver’s licence without lessons or exams: here’s why

Lottie Gale
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
To make the Netherlands a more attractive destination for knowledge workers, the Dutch government has set up a programme allowing them to exchange their foreign driving licences for Dutch ones.

Imagine: You’re driving along, cautiously following a car that has almost toppled three cyclists, and is now indicating right at a roundabout. You think, “Where did you learn to drive?!”. 👀

Well, they may have learnt in a different country! Many highly skilled expats use driving licences issued by their home countries and take no further tests before hitting Dutch roads.

Thanks to the government’s scheme, those who are considered knowledge workers can just exchange their existing licence for a Dutch one, BD.nl explains.

Who counts as a knowledge worker? This is someone whose knowledge of a certain specific subject is their capital. They usually work in academia, science or law.

Different countries, different roads

The main issue? Differences in road rules can lead to dangerous mistakes by drivers who are used to foreign conventions.

John Dekker of Dekker Driving School explains to BD.nl, “People from outside Europe, in particular, have a lot of difficulty getting used to Dutch traffic. The traffic culture and infrastructure are very different in the countries where they come from.”

And it’s not just how these expats were taught that Dutch driving instructors are wary of, but whether they were taught at all.

“Eighty percent of the people I teach who have exchanged their driver’s license in this way have never even driven a car. In India you can buy a driver’s license for a few cents,” warns Sartip Chay from Simplicity Driving School.

Help is at hand

In a bid to develop expat workers’ knowledge of the Dutch traffic environment, the ministry is working on an English-language brochure about Dutch traffic rules and signs.

However, driving instructors believe that mandatory driving lessons for new expat workers is a better solution.

In particular, this would improve their road awareness and safety.

Do you think the driving license exchange is an unsafe scheme? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Lottie Gale
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie joins DutchReview as an editorial intern after gaining a Bachelor's in English from her native England. She continues to pursue all things literature in her MA Literature Today at Utrecht University.

