How to rent a bike in Amsterdam in 2023: places, prices, and tips

Renting a bike in Amsterdam is the best way to make the most of your visit!

Once you’ve got your very own bike, you’ll be able to discover every beautiful corner of Amsterdam in no time and save money on public transport.

Here’s how to rent a bike in Amsterdam in 2023!

🚲 How to hire a bike in Amsterdam

There are many different ways to rent a bike in Amsterdam.

You can rent a bicycle for several minutes, a few hours, a full day, or even longer! There are also many possibilities depending on your preference — Amsterdam won’t disappoint you.

OV-fiets: The cheapest option with a catch

Rent a bike at the train station and pedal straight to your favourite Amsterdam sights. Image: Depositphotos

One of the easiest and cheapest ways to get a bicycle in Amsterdam is to rent an OV-fiets. You’ll likely see Dutchies pedalling on these typical blue and yellow bikes.

These can easily be picked up from most metro and train stations. Best of all, they are by far the cheapest bike rental option at less than €5 per 24 hours.

However, this option does come with a catch: you need a Personal OV-chipkaart, which is only available to residents in the Netherlands.

TIP: Got a friend living in the Netherlands? You can rent two bikes with just one OV-chipkaart!

Bike rental shops: Perfect for tourists

Do a little tour of Amsterdam with rental bikes for the ultimate Dutch tourist experience. Image: Depositphotos

Many stores in Amsterdam rent out bikes for the day or week. These are perfect because you can explore all the capital city’s gems at your own tempo — from the Rijksmuseum in the south to the Eye Film Museum on the other side of the city.

All you need to do is pick up your bike at the start of the day and bring it back before the store closes or within 24 hours, depending on the store’s policy.

Depending on the rental store, these day hires can cost between €9 and €18.

You can also pay more to reserve the bike for a full week. This is cheaper than paying the single-day fee multiple times. Most bike rental places will offer this — ask!

Stay tuned for our top recommendations for Amsterdam’s best bike rental places. 😉

Share bikes: Easy but more expensive

Open up your phone to see all the bikes around the city you can rent. Image: Freepik

Another great option if you want to hire a bike for a short distance is share bikes. The advantage? These bicycles can be picked up and dropped off almost anywhere in the city, anytime!

You’ll most likely spot share bikes around Amsterdam as you’re strolling. Some of the major companies you’ll quickly notice are Tier, DonkeyRepublic, and FlickBike.

They are perfect if you love walking but want the convenience of a bike for a single trip — or a spontaneous bike ride through Amsterdam’s beautiful parks.

These companies usually have apps where you need to make an account with them and link a bank account or credit card, but that’s usually all there is to it — it’s that easy!

Hotel bike hire: The no-stress route

Staying at a hotel while visiting Amsterdam? Then there’s a good chance that your hotel has its own bicycles that they offer (sometimes even for free!).

This is the easiest way to rent a bike in Amsterdam because you can pick them up, drop them off right by your hotel, and then head into bed to rest your legs. 😌

Long-term subscriptions: When you’re really dedicated

If you plan on making a mini-move to Amsterdam for a few months and don’t want to spend tons of money on public transport, think about a long-term subscription.

Some bike rentals specialise in long-term subscriptions. For example, Swapfiets offers a monthly subscription for less than €20 a month. That means less than €1 a day!

Plus, the monthly fee usually includes repair costs, meaning you don’t have to worry if you get a flat tire or your chain starts making a clanky noise.

👌 The best bike rental shops in Amsterdam

Now that you know what type of bike rental subscription is best for you, here are the best places to rent a bike in Amsterdam.

There are tons of top-notch places around the city to rent a bike in Amsterdam. Image: Freepik

You can reserve and pay online at almost all the places listed below. Plus, they almost always come with a lock, so you can hop off anywhere and know your bicycle will still be there when you return.

Rent a bike

Go with a classic and get a bicycle from Rent a Bike, Amsterdam’s oldest bike rental shop. There is a huge selection of bikes and different types of offers.

They rent city bikes with pedal or hand brakes, tandem bikes, bikes with a child seat, children’s bikes, cargo bikes, e-bikes, and, believe it or not, more!

💰 Price: from €9 for three hours and from €12 for 24 hours

📍 Location: Damstraat 20-22, 1012 HK Amsterdam

⏰ Opening hours: Monday to Sunday (9:00 AM to 6:00 PM)

Discount Bike Rental Amsterdam

If you’re looking for a great deal to rent a bicycle in Amsterdam, look at Discount Bike Rental. They offer low prices, especially if you want to rent a bike for more than one day. The longer you rent, the cheaper it gets!

This shop offers classic city bikes with gears and touring bikes with seven gears.

💰 Price: from €10 for three hours and from €14 for 24 hours

📍 Location: Nieuwe Nieuwstraat 19 D, 1012 NG Amsterdam

⏰ Opening hours: Monday to Sunday (10:00 AM to 6:00 PM)

Bike Rent Amsterdam

Bike Rent Amsterdam is one of the best-rated places to rent a bike in Amsterdam. They offer basic city bikes, tandem bikes and bikes for children. They even offer scooters if you want to go further out (with a valid driver’s license, of course).

💰 Price: from €11 for nine hours and from €15.50 for 24 hours

📍 Location: Valkenburgerstraat 210, 1011 ND Amsterdam

⏰ Opening hours: Monday to Sunday (9:00 AM to 6:00 PM)

Amsterdam Bike Rent

At Amsterdam Bike Rent, not only are there plenty of options to rent bikes, but their extra services make them perfect for tourists who have just stepped off a plane or train.

They have luggage storage, will print boarding passes, and ports to charge your phone.

Amsterdam Bike Rent’s got city bikes with seven gears and cargo bikes to put the kids.

Black Bikes

Black Bikes has a great range of bicycles, and 16 locations spread all around Amsterdam. Wherever you’re staying, chances are that a Black Bike rental shop is only a short walk away!

Here, you can rent city bikes of different sizes, electric bicycles, cargo bikes, children’s bikes, and tandem bikes for both kids and adults.

They’ve also got many little deals if you book through their website, so it’s worth a quick look.

💰 Price: from €12.99 for three hours and from €17.50 for 24 hours

📍 Location: 16 locations around Amsterdam

⏰ Opening hours: depends on the stores

A-Bike Rentals

A-Bike Rentals is another top-rated place to rent a bike in Amsterdam. You can rent a bicycle and explore Amsterdam at your own pace, or even book a bike tour with them and be sure to hit all the best sights.

If you want to rent a bike, you can choose between city bikes with three gears, touring bikes with seven gears, e-bikes, tandem bikes, cargo bikes, and children’s bicycles.

They’ve also got four prime locations around the city, near Vondelpark, Leidseplein, Rijksmuseum, and the main train station (Amsterdam Centraal).

💰 Price: from €13.50 for three hours and from €16.95 for 24 hours

📍 Location: four locations around Amsterdam

⏰ Opening hours: depends on the stores

Strabikes Rental

Looking for a little extra fun for a low price? Check out Strabikes Rental. They rent out classic granny bikes (omafiets) for the ultimate Dutch experience, electric bicycles, and some quirky bicycles. They’ve got a bike for two people to sit beside each other.

Strabikes even have many bicycle options for people with reduced mobility, including bikes where wheelchairs can be incorporated!

Plus, they’re located next to Amsterdam’s Central Station and have a little cafe — how practical!

💰 Price: from €5 for two hours and from €9 for 24 hours

📍 Location: De Ruijterkade 143, 1011 AC Amsterdam

⏰ Opening hours: Monday to Friday (8:00 AM to 7:00 PM), Saturday to Sunday (9:00 AM to 7:00 PM)

MacBike

No, McDonald’s hasn’t launched a new line of rental bikes in Amsterdam (although we’d be down to see that happen). Despite the similarities in name and colour, MacBike has nothing to do with McDonald’s.

MacBike’s got a selection of city bikes, bikes with a child seat, tandem bikes, kid’s bikes, cargo bikes, electric bikes, and a whole 21-gear touring bike if you want to pedal through all of Amsterdam. If you’re with kids, you can even rent a parent-child tandem bike together!

Tip: rent the bikes in advance online and save around €1 per bike! 💰

MacBike has four locations spread around Amsterdam, perfect whether you’re coming from the train or a hotel in the south or east of the city.

💰 Price: from €5 for two hours and from €9 for 24 hours

📍 Location: four locations around Amsterdam (near Amsterdam Centraal, Rembrandthuis, and Vondelpark)

⏰ Opening hours: Monday to Sunday (9:00 AM to 6:00 PM)

🙅‍♂️ The do’s and don’ts of renting a bike in Amsterdam

Now that you’ve hopefully snagged yourself a bike, there are a few rules you should know about before hopping on and getting hit by the locals zooming by.

✅ Do follow the rules of the bike path

First and foremost, stay on the bike paths and don’t cycle on the pedestrian sidewalks — trust us, there’s no space anyway.

Cycle on the right side of the biking lane to let cyclists overtake on the left. Image: Depositphotos

Stick to the right side when you’re pedalling on the bike path. If you’re feeling brave and want to overtake slower cyclists, do this on their left.

✅ Do use hand signals

To make it to your destination in one piece when cycling in Amsterdam, it’s crucial to signal before you turn. The capital gets crazy busy with cyclists coming from every direction and at all speeds.

Before turning, hold out your right hand by your side before turning right. When you want to turn left, hold out your hand on the left — that’s it!

✅ Do watch out for other tourists

Here’s your warning: You’ll have to dodge many lost tourists while cycling in Amsterdam.

Sometimes, a family will decide that the cycle path is the perfect spot to walk on or photograph the canals. Always keep a close eye if anyone is getting scarily close to the bike path.

❌ Do not overestimate your bike skills

Between the hectic locals and the oblivious tourists, cycling in Amsterdam can be intimidating at first (and even the fifth time). If it’s your first time, maybe start on the outskirts of Amsterdam or at the spacious Westerpark.

If you’re a beginner, cycle in the park rather than the busy Amsterdam streets. Image: Freepik

Also, don’t feel weird wearing a helmet, even if most Dutchies don’t. They’ve been practising since they could walk!

❌ Do not use your phone while cycling

Even though you may spot Dutchies texting while cycling, don’t try it. Not only is it super dangerous, but it’s also illegal in the Netherlands. If caught, you could get slapped with a €100 fine!

❌ Do not cycle while high or intoxicated

Sure, if you’re in Amsterdam, why not stop by some of the best coffeeshops? Just opt to walk after instead of hopping on your bike. Cycling while high or after a few alcoholic drinks could cost you a fine of up to €200.



🦺 Safe places to cycle as a tourist in Amsterdam

You’re now ready with a sturdy bike and tips on cycling in Amsterdam, but you’re still feeling a little antsy about actually doing it? Here are the best spots for beginners to cycle in Amsterdam.

Westerpark: for nervous beginners

One of the best places to get more comfortable with cycling in Amsterdam is Westerpark. It’s a huge park with lots of space to avoid crowds and zig-zag on your bike until you pedal straight.

There’s enough space that there won’t be anyone behind you pressuring you to speed up, so you can take it as slow as you want.

Ijburg: For a long or short ride, you choose!

A little away from the city centre, Ijburg is a lovely neighbourhood with calm streets, wide bridges, and modern floating homes. This is a perfect place to admire Amsterdam’s water for however long you want, without the stress of the city’s craziness.

NDSM Werf: For a hip excursion

If you want to explore Amsterdam’s hip, artsy side, take a bike ride around the NDSM Werf and cycle along the water. This colourful spot is full of music, art, and other cultural events.

Bike along the Amsterdam water near the NDSM wharf for a scenic cycling route. Image: Freepik

You can bring your bike on the free ferry from behind Amsterdam Central Station, which will whizz you right across the water.

Vondelpark: For the classic tourist experience

How can you not stop by the most famous city park in the Netherlands? Take your bike for a spin and unpack your picnic basket in the tranquil greenery of the huge Vondelpark.

The cycle lanes

The cycle paths in Amsterdam are often dark red and with a white bicycle symbol on them. Sometimes, they’re separated from the road; other times, they are just a lane at the road’s edges.

Like driving a car, stay in your lane when biking through Amsterdam. Image: Depositphotos

Remember that they will sometimes get very busy and unpredictable, especially during peak times when locals head to or leave the office.

But don’t panic; it’s very doable. The Netherlands has done a lot to make biking easy and safe, like having some of the best cycling infrastructure in the world.

Once you’re on a cycle path, place your trust in them, follow the rules of the road, and they will take you where you need to go.

Here’s a bonus cycling route through the city centre that passes by the Jordan neighbourhood, the IJ water, and the Rijksmuseum!

Where are your favourite spots to cycle in Amsterdam? Tell us in the comments below!

🙋‍♀️ How to rent a bike in Amsterdam: frequently asked questions