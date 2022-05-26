Unfortunate! Dutch Feyenoord loses against Roma in European final

NewsSports
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
rotterdam-watching-feyenoord-against-roma

Feyenoord and Roma’s conference league finals clash has ended with a loss for the Dutch team, with 0-1 on the scoreboard. ⚽️

In the first half of the match, both teams stuck to their own strategies which showed the careful game planning by Dutch coach Arne Slot and Portuguese coach José Mourinho. 

There weren’t many chances to score a goal throughout the game since both teams kept counteracting each other’s tactics.    

Despite that, Mourinho proved his reputation as a successful trainer with crafty gameplay. Italian newspaper la Repubblica gave him credit for the win: “He can turn a mediocre team into a queen.” 

Rotterdam’s reaction 

Thousands of Rotterdammers gathered to watch their local team in the final match yesterday. ⚽️ 

While many were happy just to see Feyenoord playing for such a title, some fans felt the defeat more than others. 

After the match, some fans hit the streets to cause, well, nuisance and violence. Hello hooligans! 

Soon after the rampant disturbances, the Dutch police stepped in with water cannons and at least 72 arrests, reports NU.nl

While many fans weren’t happy with this result, it would have been a big move for the Dutch team to clinch the title. Feyenoord hasn’t won a European top prize in 20 years since the UEFA Cup of 2002. 

Many fans didn’t actually expect any actual success during the football season, so getting to the finals already brought happiness to many Rotterdammers. 

Did you watch the football game? Or, did you see any football fan frenzy? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Abuzer van Leeuwen
Previous articleNew Dutch train services to six major EU cities are launching tomorrow!
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea has a passion for writing and sharing new ideas with the world. She enjoys film photography, Wes Anderson movies, fictional books and jazz music. She came to the Netherlands in 2019 for her media studies and has fallen in love with the country and its culture ever since. She loves to ride her bicycle in the city but also feels the need to overtake everyone on the bike lane (she's working on it).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Environment

New Dutch train services to six major EU cities are launching tomorrow!

All aboard the night train! As of tomorrow, the Netherlands' largest tour operator TUI will offer night train travel options...
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 -

Latest posts

New Dutch train services to six major EU cities are launching tomorrow!

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
All aboard the night train! As of tomorrow, the Netherlands' largest tour operator TUI will offer night train travel options to six major European...

Dutch Quirk 42: Be overwhelmingly direct and never beat around the bush

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
While there are many aspects of Dutch culture that may inflict a bit of culture shock on the unknowing international, nothing gives us whiplash...

The guide to 10 thrilling theme parks in the Netherlands

Emma Brown - 1
You're in luck! There are plenty of theme parks in the Netherlands for you to visit, most of them being open all year round...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X