Unfortunate! Dutch Feyenoord loses against Roma in European final

Feyenoord and Roma’s conference league finals clash has ended with a loss for the Dutch team, with 0-1 on the scoreboard. ⚽️

In the first half of the match, both teams stuck to their own strategies which showed the careful game planning by Dutch coach Arne Slot and Portuguese coach José Mourinho.

There weren’t many chances to score a goal throughout the game since both teams kept counteracting each other’s tactics.

Despite that, Mourinho proved his reputation as a successful trainer with crafty gameplay. Italian newspaper la Repubblica gave him credit for the win: “He can turn a mediocre team into a queen.”

Rotterdam’s reaction

Thousands of Rotterdammers gathered to watch their local team in the final match yesterday. ⚽️

While many were happy just to see Feyenoord playing for such a title, some fans felt the defeat more than others.

After the match, some fans hit the streets to cause, well, nuisance and violence. Hello hooligans!

Soon after the rampant disturbances, the Dutch police stepped in with water cannons and at least 72 arrests, reports NU.nl.

Totale chaos pic.twitter.com/8Q8WuXdgDH — Bob van Keulen (@BobHGL) May 25, 2022

While many fans weren’t happy with this result, it would have been a big move for the Dutch team to clinch the title. Feyenoord hasn’t won a European top prize in 20 years since the UEFA Cup of 2002.

Many fans didn’t actually expect any actual success during the football season, so getting to the finals already brought happiness to many Rotterdammers.

