Mild Christmas: expect typical Dutch winter weather this week

In the last days before Christmas, you won’t need to worry about slippery roads while doing your last-minute shopping.

On Thursday early morning, the temperature will be around 8 and 13 degrees Celsius, so you probably won’t need your warm winter coat to survive. However, you might want to bring a raincoat or an umbrella just in case, NU.nl reports.

Gentle and mild

Even if most of us have already gotten used to having no white Christmas in the Netherlands, this temperature is surprisingly warm.

READ MORE | Happy shortest day of the year — and good riddance!

The good news is that later this morning, the rainy weather will slowly move to the east part of the Netherlands (sorry, Easterners 👀). You may even catch some sunlight in the northern and western parts of the country.

No hope for the next few days

In the afternoon, however, all of our hopes for a non-rainy Christmas will be gone, and only the northern part of the Netherlands will remain dry.

More than 70 millimetres of rain is expected in the Netherlands before Christmas, but the day’s temperature will stay around 13 degrees. The night temperature will also be soft, around 7 and 10 degrees.

Winter after Christmas

When all the Christmas spirit is gone, we will receive some winter weather. Around December 27 and 28, the air will cool down, and the temperature will be around 6 and 8 degrees Celsius. We can also enjoy some fog between the holidays if that’s your cup of tea.

READ MORE: 8 ultra-gezellige ways to spend Christmas in Amsterdam [2022 guide]

Last year the Netherlands had a record of over 15 degrees; let’s see if we can outdo that with the help of the climate crisis.

What is the perfect Christmas weather for you? Tell us in the comments!