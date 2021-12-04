Former Queen of the Netherlands tests positive for coronavirus

Turns out that even the palace walls aren’t enough to keep coronavirus at bay. Former Queen of the Netherlands, Princess Beatrix, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Like many of us at the moment, the former queen decided to get herself tested due to mild cold symptoms. The result? Yep, it’s coronavirus. 🦠

READ MORE | Coronavirus symptoms? PCR test no more, Dutch Health Ministry says

According to a press release from the Royal House, Princess Beatrix is currently in isolation and her potential contacts are being notified.

Well prepared

The fact that the princess is 83 years old is not exactly comforting — but thankfully, she has already received her third shot of the vaccine. 💪

Sarah originally arrived in the Netherlands due to an inability to make her own decisions — she was simply told by her mother to choose the Netherlands for Erasmus. Life here has been challenging (have you heard the language) but brilliant for Sarah, and she loves to write about it. When Sarah is not acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her sitting in a corner of Leiden with a coffee, trying to sound witty.

