Forget officers, the streets of Amsterdam are patrolled by moms

Farah Al Mazouni
picture-of-a-crime-watch-zone-sign
Image: benkrut/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/8583898/stock-photo-crime-watch-zone.html

No cold, wind, or rain will stop them. Who are they? They’re about 30 neighborhood mothers who guard the streets in Amsterdam Nieuw-West at night.

Rolling in invisible capes and reflective vests, the group of mothers has been keeping their eyes on their neighborhood for the past year and a half to prevent crime and unrest, according to the NOS.

During their nightly rounds, the mothers — who work closely with the police, municipality, and local youth workers — address young people that they run into about their behavior or about the fact that they’re out on the street late. 🔦

“Sometimes we only see a few young people in one evening. We just keep doing our rounds. Even though we don’t see them, they do see us. And sometimes you see them running away, but at least they know we’re there,” says neighborhood mother Kouatar.

A motherly approach

Their protective motherly-love approach seems to be working. Their district is quiet compared to others, especially in light of the recent violent riots against the coronavirus measures.

In an interview for Echt Amsterdams Nieuws, the women proudly say that they represent all mothers from the Nieuw-West — as they treat the youngsters they run into like their own children.

“We call the children our children and they listen well,” says mother Hafida. 🤗

What do you think of this method in keeping the city streets safe? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image: benkrut/Depositphotos

Farah Al Mazouni
Farah believes she's been on many adventures during her millennial life, each for a different (sometimes invisible) purpose. The latest adventure whisked her away to Amsterdam for love, and what a magical surprise she found in this city. Armed with imaginary confetti in her pocket, and ready to celebrate all wins, big and small, Farah says "ahla w sahla" or “welcome” to her latest adventure in this wonderland.

