Frietkar from the Netherlands feeds thousands of Ukrainian refugees in Poland

A team of 10 people from Genemuiden are providing hot meals for thousands of Ukrainians on the Polish border.

The team collected 7000 kilograms of meat, four pallets of french fries, and 1000 litres of frying oil to make a frietkar — a portable Dutch snackbar, reports the NOS.

Dutch hospitality at the border

The group of volunteers arrived at a refugee shelter near Korczowa last Thursday with their frietkar, a camper, and a refrigerated truck full of food.

They also brought hundreds of kilograms of cheese, fruit, and candy. The local butcher of Genemuiden supplied them with 600 litres of pea soup.

What’s happening now?

The volunteers work in an assembly line to provide everyone with food. “Everyone is so grateful. It makes a big impression on us because the conditions are bad here”, says Niek Brouwer, one of the initiators of the project.

Met 7 ton aan frites, biefstuk vd keurslager, erwtensoep 😃, kaas (!), fruit en veel meer, streken de heren uit Genemuiden met hun eettent neer in Korczowa voor de noodopvang voor vluchtelingen uit #Oekraïne. Nederlandse solidariteit op z'n best! pic.twitter.com/vi1r6B4Mpa — Tineke Ceelen (@Tinekeceelen) March 4, 2022 “With seven tons of chips, steak from the butcher, pea soup 😃 , cheese (!), fruit, and much more, the gentlemen from Genemuiden settled down with their dining tent in Korczowa for emergency shelter for refugees from #Ukraine. Dutch solidarity at its best!”

Stocks are running out quickly at the border, particularly the fries. But Brouwer says the truck is far from empty — the team just cannot work faster.

Residents from Genemuiden also set up rooms at a local residential care centre for incoming families. On top of that, they prepared a truck of fire equipment on its way to Ukraine.

The efforts to help are visible across the whole country. Dutch TV and radio channels have come together for a nationwide Giro555 fundraiser to support war victims in Ukraine.

