Giro555: nation-wide fundraiser for Ukraine starts today in the Netherlands

Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Dutch television and radio channels have come together for a nationwide fundraiser. All combined earnings will go to support war victims in Ukraine. 💙💛

The campaign started at 6 AM and will go on until 11 PM tonight. They already collected €21.4 million, reports the NOS.

What is it about exactly?

10 Dutch radio- and three television channels have come together to start the nationwide action day for Ukraine (landelijkse actiedag voor Oekraïne).

The entire day, Giro555 will help collect all earnings made from donations and advertisements to support the Ukrainian people, who are suffering a war against Putin’s Russia.

How you can help: until 11 PM tonight, listeners can donate directly to radio555.nl.

Next to a specially curated DJ line-up, radio shows will also make space to broadcast personal stories from Ukranians and keep listeners up-to-date on the ongoing war.

Who is taking part?

The radio channels taking part in the campaign are: 100% NL, NPO Radio 2, NPO 3FM, NPO Radio 5, Qmusic, Radio 538, Radio 10, Radio Veronica, SLAM! and Sublime.

Regarding television channels, you can help out by tuning into NPO1, RTL4 and SBS.

READ MORE | Here’s how you can help Ukraine from the Netherlands

Giro555 and other donation efforts

This is not the first time that Dutch radio- and TV channels have united for a good cause. Giro555 has many success stories.

In 2004, a huge tsunami led to thousands of casualties and large scale destruction of infrastructure in India and Indonesia. Giro555 managed to collect a whopping €208 million for those affected.

Another example was a nation-wide donation campaign run for the victims of the earthquake in Haiti in 2011. Then, about €111 million were donated to Giro555.

Are you going to take part in this nation-wide action day for Ukraine? Tell us in the comments!

Previous articleHere comes the sun: more bright weather for the Netherlands
Next articleThese Dutch universities are amongst the world’s 30 best student cities 2022
