If Emily in Paris were set in Amsterdam: here’s what our readers had to say

What if this popular Netflix hit were set in the Netherlands? We posed that question to our readers, and their answers had us in absolute fits of laughter. 🙌

Emily in Paris tells the story of Chicago marketing executive Emily Cooper, who suddenly finds herself launched halfway across the world for an unexpected job opportunity in Paris.

With the show reaching wild heights of popularity, the question on everyone’s mind now is…what if Emily in Paris were set in Amsterdam? 🤔

We tasked our wonderful readers with pitching ideas for ‘Sam in Amsterdam’, and here’s what they had to say!

Sam gets high, tries to bike, and falls into a canal

Oeps! 👀

By far the most popular suggestion involved Sam getting high as a kite on weed or shrooms, trying to bike home, and falling into the canal by accident.

Given how common it is for tourists, internationals, and even Dutchies themselves to fall into canals, we rate this as a definite possibility!

Sam is invited to dinner by Dutch friends (and gets sent a Tikkie afterwards)

Another responder suggested that Sam becomes intimately acquainted with one of the most definitively Dutch things in the Netherlands: the Tikkie.

READ MORE | Dutch Quirk #7: Send a Tikkie for virtually nothing

In this scenario, Sam gets invited to dinner by some friends of theirs, has a gezellige avond with all of them and then — horror of horrors! — is served with a Tikkie payment request for the meal the next day. 😱

Sam learns to dress better

One reader pitched a scenario in which Sam tries to follow Emily’s fashion sense, and gets utterly drenched by the oh-so-romantic Dutch weather. (Yep, there’s a reason Dutchies tend to dress the same!)

Is no one on the show gonna note that Emily is dressed as a purple loofa? #EmilyInParis pic.twitter.com/crZZwgOgAY — BachBabes (@babes_bach) January 2, 2023

Another pointed out how Emily frequently wastes money on fancy clothes the entire show (with the occasional hilarious result, as seen in the tweet above).

Our reader hoped that some Dutch thriftiness would rub off on Sam, and they’d learn how to save money, instead.

Sam gets their third bike stolen

…during their second month in the Netherlands. 🥴

This seems logical to us! Getting one’s bike stolen is almost a rite of passage when you move to the lovely land of cheese, clogs, and quick-fingered cycle thieves.

Sam gets run over by bikes

Speaking of bikes, several of our readers theorised that Sam would end up getting run over by busy Amsterdammers on their beloved fietsen (bikes).

READ MORE | How to use your bike like a real Dutchie: from trampling pedestrians to running red lights

As tourists walking on bike lanes in Amsterdam is worse than raising a red flag to a bull (with some complementary Dutch swearing 😉), this seems highly likely.

What scenarios would you pitch for ‘Sam in Amsterdam’? Tell us all about them in the comments below!