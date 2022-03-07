These Dutch universities are amongst the world’s 30 best student cities 2022

The Campus Advisor has published their top 30 most student-friendly cities in the world — and three Dutch toppers have made it on the list. 🧑‍🎓

Based on reviews and opinions by students submitted to The Campus Advisor, the ranking considers six different factors: the cost of living, student friendliness, public transport, amenities, nightlife and safety.

Cities are rated on a scale from 1 to 5. The complete sum of all six factors taken together determines the ranking of the competing cities.

Curious which Dutch student cities made the cut? Here are the victors that rank amongst the world’s very best! 👇🏻

Amsterdam — sitting pretty at #28

Overall score: 4.07/5.

Oh, Amsterdam. The Dutch capital just about snuck into the top 30 ⁠— but we want to congratulate nevertheless!

After all, Amsterdam ranks above 4 on almost all factors: Student Friendliness (4.46), Nightlife (4.54), Public Transport (4.29), Amenities (4.26), and Saftey (4.27). What a success story!

Only the cost of living (2.62) ranks low, and we’re not surprised. Amsterdam is facing a hideous housing shortage which feeds into a larger housing crisis plaguing the Netherlands. This makes finding affordable student housing particularly difficult.

But otherwise, good job Amsterdam! 🥳

Groningen — chilling at #21

Overall score: 4.20/5.

This small, northern Dutch city comes in with a bang! Groningen hosts one of the Netherlands’ oldest universities founded in 1614.

The city ranks especially high in Student Friendliness (4.67). This makes a lot of sense, based off the following student review: “Groningen is a perfect student town, around 20% of the population are students. There is a nightlife area in the city centre which was always super busy, especially after the exam period.”

The other scores are looking pretty good too: Nightlife (4.34), Public Transport (4.13), Amenities (4.11), Saftey (4.30) and Cost of Living (3.65).

Goed gedaan (Well done), Groningen! 🙌

Utrecht — taking the Dutch cake at #18

Overall score: 4.24/5.

This Dutch city made the top 20 and we’re especially proud to announce…drumroll please…that it’s Utrecht! The average score for Student Friendliness comes in at a whopping 4.81! Look what this international student writes about their time in studying in the city:

“Utrecht is a great city to live in as an international student. It has a huge international community and you have a very good chance of getting employment even if you don’t speak Dutch. […] there is a great variety of restaurants, pubs and clubs to choose from not to mention how beautiful the city centre is.”

We couldn’t agree more! The other scores are also looking good: Nightlife (4.18), Public Transport (4.70), Amenities (4.21), Saftey (4.56) and Cost of Living (3).

The other competitiors

These were our Dutch victors, but are you curious about the other cities on the list?

We’ll give you a quick overview of the top five best student cities in the world according to this 2022 Campus Advisor ranking:

Montreal #5 — (4.44/5).

Vienna #4 — (4.46/5)

Seoul #3 — (4.52/5)

Newcastle #2 — (4.53/5)

Melbourne #1 — (4.69/5)

We congratulate every student city that has made the list! Naturally, Amsterdam, Groningen and Utrecht are the winners of our hearts. ❤️ (Sorry, we know it’s cheesy.)

Are you studying in any of these three Dutch student cities? Share your experience in the comments!