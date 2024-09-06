Tired of the usual patatje met mayo? You’re in luck, because Heinz is trying to win the Dutchies’ hearts with a new, bold invention: ketchup sprinkles, or “Hagelchup”. It launches today!

It’s exactly what you think it is: hagelslag, but made with ketchup.

Heinz even Dutchified their slogan for the occasion, turning it into “even if you sprinkle it, it has to be Heinz.”

Does it, though? You have three days to help the country decide. 👀

Between September 6 and 9, you can try Hagelchup at the pop-up Heertje Friet snack-bar, in Amsterdam.

Hagel-what?

For those of you unfamiliar with Dutch cuisine, the “hagel” part of the new product stands for hagelslag, a staple in the Dutch diet.

It consists of chocolate sprinkles, usually consumed on a slice of bread covered in a thick layer of butter.

The Dutch consume this sweet goodness by the tonnes / Image: Amin/Wikimedia Commons/CC4.0

Hagelchup, is the fusion between this Dutch breakfast icon and Heinz’s signature ketchup sauce: ketchup-flavoured sprinkles!

A bold move

Sounds mad? Well, that’s kind of the point.

Hagelchup is the result of a collaboration between Amsterdam-based creative agency GUT and Heinz.

They knew that selling ketchup to a mayo-loving people like the Dutch would require a sprinkle of madness.

However, they also knew something else about the Dutch: they love a weird late-night snack, and they crave innovation and tradition almost equally.

A crazy spin on a familiar product like Hagelchup might just sprinkle — ehm, hit — the right spot with them.

Will Hagelchup be a complete flop, or become a new snack-bar favourite? We’re about to find out.

What do you think of this ‘Hagelchup’ invention? Sprinkle your opinions in the comments below!