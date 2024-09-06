Hagelchup: Heinz just created ‘the most Dutch Ketchup ever made’ and our stomachs are turning

It's ketchup, but it’s Dutchified 🍟

NewsWeird
Beatrice Scali
Beatrice Scali
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-bottle-of-hagelchup
Image: Heinz Nederland https://www.instagram.com/p/C_f_c3voDPa/?img_index=3

Tired of the usual patatje met mayo? You’re in luck, because Heinz is trying to win the Dutchies’ hearts with a new, bold invention: ketchup sprinkles, or “Hagelchup”. It launches today!

It’s exactly what you think it is: hagelslag, but made with ketchup.

Heinz even Dutchified their slogan for the occasion, turning it into “even if you sprinkle it, it has to be Heinz.”

Does it, though? You have three days to help the country decide. 👀

Between September 6 and 9, you can try Hagelchup at the pop-up Heertje Friet snack-bar, in Amsterdam. 

Hagel-what?

For those of you unfamiliar with Dutch cuisine, the “hagel” part of the new product stands for hagelslag, a staple in the Dutch diet.

It consists of chocolate sprinkles, usually consumed on a slice of bread covered in a thick layer of butter. 

photo-of-two-slices-of-sandwich-bread-with-hageslag
The Dutch consume this sweet goodness by the tonnes / Image: Amin/Wikimedia Commons/CC4.0

Hagelchup,  is the fusion between this Dutch breakfast icon and Heinz’s signature ketchup sauce: ketchup-flavoured sprinkles!

A bold move 

Sounds mad? Well, that’s kind of the point.

Hagelchup is the result of a collaboration between Amsterdam-based creative agency GUT and Heinz. 

They knew that selling ketchup to a mayo-loving people like the Dutch would require a sprinkle of madness.

However, they also knew something else about the Dutch: they love a weird late-night snack, and they crave innovation and tradition almost equally.

READ NEXT | Dutch Quirk #106: Go to the snackbar after a night of drinking

A crazy spin on a familiar product like Hagelchup might just sprinkle — ehm, hit — the right spot with them.

Will Hagelchup be a complete flop, or become a new snack-bar favourite? We’re about to find out.

What do you think of this ‘Hagelchup’ invention? Sprinkle your opinions in the comments below!

Feature Image:Heinz Nederland's Instagram
Previous article
The amount of Dutch residents keeping their savings abroad has doubled: here’s why (and how to join them)
Beatrice Scali
Beatrice Scali
Five years after spreading her wings away from her beloved Genova, Bia has just landed at DutchReview as an editorial intern. She has lived in China, Slovenia, Taiwan, and — natuurlijk — the Netherlands, where she just completed her bachelor’s in International Studies. When she’s not reciting unsolicited facts about the countries she’s lived in, she is writing them down. Her biggest dreams include lobbying the Dutch government into forcing oliebollen stands to operate year-round, and becoming a journalist. In this order.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

The amount of Dutch residents keeping their savings abroad has doubled: here’s why (and how to join them)

Dutch households are placing more and more of their money in savings accounts outside the Netherlands, with no less than...
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧 -

Latest posts

The amount of Dutch residents keeping their savings abroad has doubled: here’s why (and how to join them)

Lottie Gale 🇬🇧 - 0
Dutch households are placing more and more of their money in savings accounts outside the Netherlands, with no less than €15 billion in savings...

Spotting Dutch birds: a bird expedition from your own home

Vlad Moca-Grama - 0
Something that has always been there, but which you might not have noticed so strongly until now, are the many birds that are always...

5 things expats experience when taking a trip back ‘home’

Aurora Signorazzi - 0
You've been counting down for weeks — your visit home is almost here! It will be great, but you should also prepare for some...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.