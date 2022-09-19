Half of the Dutch adult population say “no” to another shot of vaccine

A survey by I&O Research showed that about half of the adult Dutch population find it unnecessary to get another coronavirus booster. 💉

According to Marjolein van Egmond, professor of immunology at Amsterdam UMC, a new wave of the pandemic is very likely to take shape in the Netherlands this autumn.

To better protect people against it, healthcare workers are preparing to dole out a new round of Pfizer and Moderna shots.

However, not every Dutch person wants it, and this is especially apparent amongst the younger crowd.

Youngsters are most reluctant

36.1% of adult Dutch folks have not yet been boosted, and researchers expect that this number won’t get the repeat shot either.

Of those who have been boosted in the past, 17% say they see no need to get the shot again, while 67% say they do. Meanwhile, 6% have already been vaccinated with the new booster.

It’s clear that age plays a big role in the decision to go for another shot. The willingness to get jabbed again is lowest amongst young people (aged 18 to 34), with less than 32% saying they won’t go for another shot, and 44% stating they will.

In terms of the middle-aged crowd (aged 35 to 49), 22% will most probably not get the next booster.

Freedom of choice prevails

It’s becoming more common for people to deny a second and third shot.

“You often hear people say: ‘I think it’s enough. But it doesn’t work that way in biology. The virus is still there, the immune system is decreasing, and a repeat shot is to refresh that defence”, van Egmond tells the NOS.

The number of people who believe the vaccine should be of free choice has also gone up tremendously.

In December 2021, 49% of the Dutch population wanted the vaccine to be optional. Now, a whopping 71% share this opinion.

Next to that, van Egmond believes that certain age groups should think seriously about getting another booster. “In the elderly and those in poor health, it could be the difference between going to the hospital or not”, she tells the NOS.

Will you be getting the next jab? Tell us why or why not in the comments below!