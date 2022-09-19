September winds are hitting the Netherlands: is the summer season really over?

Last Sunday was one of the coldest September 19 in the Netherlands. Ever. 🥶

Yesterday was a surprisingly cold day. In the eastern part of the Netherlands, in Enschede, temperatures already went down to a whopping 12.1 degrees – according to RTL Nieuws.

New record

The old record from 1962 was 13.5 degrees, so the Netherlands just made a new achievement overnight! Hooray – we guess?

Mid-September temperatures in the Netherlands usually find themselves around 18-20 degrees, so if we are up for some complaining, the weather is a perfect topic for it!

The local weather is notorious for providing us with four seasons in just one day, but it has been showing off its spontaneity a little bit too much in the last few days.

The second half of September starts with cool and showery weather, so the question is, will the autumn weather continues like this, or will we have another late summer?

Rain can be fun as well! Image: Freepik

Wind by the sea

According to Weeronline, the recent turn in the weather is because of a strong northwest wind that brings fresh cold air and showers from the North Sea into the country.

But there is no need to panic! Winds are coming and leaving, and it looks like we won’t need to wait until next spring to enjoy some sunshine.

No need to pack your shorts yet!

The second part of September looks sunnier, and we might even have late summer weather in October!

There is a good chance that we will lose the fresh northerly flow next week. As a result, the temperature will slowly rise toward 20 degrees by then.

It will also become drier and sunnier. The nights and mornings will remain cool, so we will probably have to take an extra layer of clothing for the evenings.

