September winds are hitting the Netherlands: is the summer season really over?

Mihály Droppa
Mihály Droppa
Last Sunday was one of the coldest September 19 in the Netherlands. Ever. 🥶

Yesterday was a surprisingly cold day. In the eastern part of the Netherlands, in Enschede, temperatures already went down to a whopping 12.1 degrees – according to RTL Nieuws.

New record

The old record from 1962 was 13.5 degrees, so the Netherlands just made a new achievement overnight! Hooray – we guess?

Mid-September temperatures in the Netherlands usually find themselves around 18-20 degrees, so if we are up for some complaining, the weather is a perfect topic for it! 

The local weather is notorious for providing us with four seasons in just one day, but it has been showing off its spontaneity a little bit too much in the last few days.

The second half of September starts with cool and showery weather, so the question is, will the autumn weather continues like this, or will we have another late summer?

Wind by the sea 

According to Weeronline, the recent turn in the weather is because of a strong northwest wind that brings fresh cold air and showers from the North Sea into the country.

But there is no need to panic! Winds are coming and leaving, and it looks like we won’t need to wait until next spring to enjoy some sunshine. 

No need to pack your shorts yet!

The second part of September looks sunnier, and we might even have late summer weather in October! 

There is a good chance that we will lose the fresh northerly flow next week. As a result, the temperature will slowly rise toward 20 degrees by then. 

It will also become drier and sunnier. The nights and mornings will remain cool, so we will probably have to take an extra layer of clothing for the evenings.

Would you like some late summer this year, or are you ready to have your Pumpkin spice latte? Tell us in the comments below!

Mihály fell in love with (and in) Amsterdam, so he quit his NGO job in Hungary and moved to the Netherlands to become a journalist. His apartment is full of plants and books, two dogs, and a random mouse in the kitchen. You might find him in Vondelpark, where he spends most of his life throwing tennis balls for his vizslas and listening to podcasts. His nickname is Mex — ask him why!

