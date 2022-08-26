Patients in this Dutch hospital will now be treated by…Artificial Intelligence?

Dutch hospital, Amsterdam UMC, has become the first in the world to use Artificial Intelligence to help doctors make decisions in the Intensive Care Unit.

Artificial Intelligence: your doctor’s new assistant

Ok, so you won’t be seeing a live robot standing next to your doctor with a pen and paper in hand any time soon. When we say Artificial Intelligence, we really mean a programmed computer.

The computer will work to analyse a mass of data, and from this, advise your doctor on whether or not you should be transferred to a nursing ward.

Worried? Don’t be. The A.I. will only act as a second opinion, whereas the final decision will ultimately be made by your surgeon.

“We see it as a kind of the second opinion. And by investigating how the software is used in practice, we want further to increase the value for patients and healthcare providers,” Patrick Thoral, intensivist, tells NU.nl.

A.I. to potentially help with new COVID-19 wave

With the help of A.I., Amsterdam UMC is hoping to easily determine when the right time is for a patient to leave the ICU.

If a patient goes to the nursing ward too early, it can result in a rather risky outcome — and if they stay in the ICU for too long, the patient is likely to get frustrated. Plus, it’s also pretty expensive. 💸

With the pandemic still rolling around, doctors also want to be prepared for packed ICUs at any given moment and ensure that hospital beds are being used optimally.

Artificial Intelligence is already altering the world in more ways than one. Not too long ago, augmented reality, smart cars, and virtual assistants could only be found in science fiction movies.

