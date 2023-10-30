🚀 New feature alert! Find the best businesses for internationals on DutchReview's Business Directory

Dutch Quirk #129: Bike recklessly — and somehow remain unhurt

Ellen Ranebo
By Ellen Ranebo
HomeUltimate List of Dutch QuirksDutch Quirk #129: Bike recklessly — and somehow remain unhurt

Hell hath no fury like a Dutchie atop a bicycle. Ever seen one zigzag, helmetless, through speeding traffic, do a flip in the air and balance two shopping bags on their shoulders, all while crafting a typo-free email on their phone? 

Like us, your mouth was probably agape in horror and awe. Yup, that’s Dutch biking for you! 

What is it?

Whether it’s to get somewhere on time or overtake the slowpoke (read: international) biking in front of them, the Dutch seem to perform BMX stunts — even during their commute to work. 🚴

READ MORE | 7 types of cyclists found when biking in the Netherlands

How they manage to do these tricks and come out completely unscathed is a mystery to us. The only possible explanation? They possess superhuman abilities when it comes to biking. 💪

Why do they do it?

Is it to show off? Probably not. If anything, it’s as though they don’t even notice they’re doing it — biking recklessly is regular biking to them. 

They might even raise their eyebrows at you in confusion, wondering why you’re wearing a helmet and carefully staying within the parameters of the bike lane. 

READ MORE | 7 reasons why wielrenners (lycra bikers) need an intervention 

We’re convinced many of them could bike long before they learned how to walk or even popped out of the womb with tiny training wheels attached. 👶

Why is it quirky? 

Go to any other country, and the infrastructure probably won’t lend itself to over-venturesome biking. 😬

You would emerge from the risky bike escapades with at least a broken limb or two, as well as a sense of permanent social embarrassment. 

But in the Netherlands, the rules of biking — and the laws of gravity — just work differently. 

Should you join in? 

If you immediately hop to it and join in on the overzealous biking, there’s no guarantee you’ll be able to keep up with (and remain as unhurt as) the undefeatable Dutch. 

But, perhaps after a few tentative trials in an abandoned parking lot, you’ll be able to whizz around with as much finesse as any Dutch adult 😎— or, realistically, maybe a Dutch toddler. 

What do you think of this Dutch quirk? Have you experienced it? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Freepik
Previous article
Dutch Quirk #10: eat pepernoten during (and before!) the holiday season
Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
As someone half Swedish and half Irish who has lived in the Netherlands, the UK, and attended an American School, Ellen is a cocktail of various nationalities. Having had her fair share of bike accidents, near-death experiences involving canals, and miscommunications while living here (Swedish and Dutch have deceptively similar words with very different meanings), she hopes to have (and document) plenty more in future.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Dutch quirks

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.