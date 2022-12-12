Snow, ice, and frozen canals: giddy up folks, winter is about to hit HARD

Liana Pereira
Liana Pereira
Grab those skates, because the Netherlands will be icing up over the next few days! Cold, clear weather is expected for much of the country, with ice growth from Wednesday. ⛸️

Frost inland is enough to turn the country into a winter wonderland for skating enthusiasts — and we can expect to see moderate frost as early as tonight, reports RTL Nieuws.

Expect cold, clear days from tonight

Unlike today, which is likely to be grey and full of cloud cover, tonight could see clearer, colder weather roll in from the south.

Temperatures can be expected to average around an icy -3 degrees Celsius, though these figures could grow a bit colder in the north-east of the country, says Buienrader meteorologist Leander de Wit.

However, if you live in the north, you can expect the weather to remain cloudy and only a few degrees below freezing.

Get those skates ready for Wednesday!

If the weather remains clear on Tuesday night, the ice may be thick enough for skaters to take to the ice on Wednesday morning.

Translation: Attention skating enthusiasts! It’s going to freeze hard next week 🥶 After a few nights of moderate frost, skating towards next weekend will most likely even be possible ⛸️ But how can that be done safely? And where is the chance of ice skating the greatest?

According to Weer.nl, the ice could be 12 to 16 centimetres thick in the morning. This means that a small group of people could skate on shallow water, but is not thick enough for skating over deeper bodies of water.

Ice growth could also continue into Thursday and Friday, as nighttime temperatures are predicted to be moderately freezing.

It’s not just you, the weather really is that cold

If you’re feeling the cold stab you like a knife, irrespective of how many layers you’ve got on, you’re definitely not alone! 🥶

READ MORE | How to survive the Dutch winter: weather, clothing, and more

Buienrader meteorologists say that temperatures actually haven’t been this cold in over a decade — and they aren’t done plummeting, as Wednesday may even see a low of -10 degrees Celsius!

As such, the frost growth and the chance of (finally!) whipping out those skates in early December are unseasonable for this time of year.

Will you be taking to the ice when things freeze over? Tell us all about it in the comments below!

Feature Image:Freepik
