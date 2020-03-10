We went through one sad mild winter, which was like a prolonged miserable autumn without the beauty of the colours of the leaves. But finally (fingers crossed!), we might have some good weather incoming.

While today has been a regular boring grey day, from Thursday onwards the sun will shine throughout the day. There will only be 10 degrees Celsius and a bit of wind, but the weekend has some warm surprises reserved for us, reports RTL Nieuws.

We’re really happy to have some slightly good news after the stress of coronavirus in the Netherlands.

Sunshine?!

Friday will have some showers, but after three storms in a row in the weekends, prepare for some sunshine! Saturday will be a sunny and dry day and according to some weather models for Sunday, we might even get 20 degrees celsius. The odds for 20 degrees is small, but we have our fingers crossed, anything is better at this point than these foggy and cold days.

Thankfully, this upwards trend in temperature will continue for next week too. There will be sunshine throughout and we might have next Thursday 15 degrees celsius. Bring on that beach weather!

Excited for some good weather? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image: Lars_Nissen_Photoart/Pixabay