The most cherished (and orange) day in the Netherlands is coming up. But this year’s Koningsdag celebrations could look slightly… depleted. In some cities, major parties are being cancelled altogether.

On both King’s Day and King’s Night, many entrepreneurs who have previously hosted massive parties are calling it quits this year. 😔

“Not profitable”

Rising costs and stricter regulations are hitting King’s Day festivities hard, a survey from RTL Nieuws reveals.

Organisers are feeling the financial pressure to step up security measures, deck out expensive stages, plus book quality entertainment acts.

READ MORE | King’s Day in Amsterdam: all you need to know for 2025

“We used to be able to do it with eight security guards, but now we need 26,” explains Kai Bertelmans, co-organiser of a large party on Almere’s Grote Markt.

Cancellations coming

It’s not just free events struggling — even those with an entrance fee are pulling the plug this year.

That’s the case for festivals in Rotterdam and Amsterdam, and you can expect downsized or cancelled events in cities like Den Bosch, Roermond and Hoorn too.

READ MORE | 8 things you should know about King’s Day in the Netherlands

“It is not profitable. We have to pay extra, so we are stopping”, entrepreneur Otto van den Groenendaal admits.

Not all doom and gloom

Don’t throw away the orange outfit you’ve been planning the entire year just yet!

Plenty of parties are going ahead thanks to sponsors, volunteer teams and local enthusiasm. Some municipalities are even considering providing subsidies to help keep all parties alive.

And let’s be honest: this is King’s Day, after all. Even with fewer events, the chances of finding a wild, beer-fueled corner on the street is very likely. 🤪

What are your plans for King’s Day? Let us know in the comments below!