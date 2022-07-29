KLM sees soaring profits as airport chaos reigns on

Long lines, cancelled flights, full chaos: airports in the Netherlands have really been struggling this summer — but the Dutch airline, KLM, is feeling good after posting a huge profit

Both airlines and airports have been short on staff ever since the pandemic started to slow down, and travel picked up.

Yet, despite numerous cancellations, issue upon issue, and ruining travellers’ summer plans, KLM’s bottom line is having a great time: €262 million great times, in fact.

In the same quarter last year, the airline posted a €185 million loss. Perhaps it’s the costs saved by employing far too few staff that are paying off?

First time since Covid

This is the first time the national Dutch airline has seen profitable numbers since the start of the pandemic.

CEO of KLM, Marjan Rintel, says that although the numbers are looking good so far this year, the airline should not expect things to get any easier in the coming time.

There is still a staff shortage and the recruitment process is both long and slow-moving. In other words, just because KLM is raking it in, doesn’t mean things are gonna get much better for the passengers (and, to be fair, staff) on the ground.

