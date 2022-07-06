Passengers left waiting up to three hours for flights to depart at Schiphol

FeaturedNewsInternationalPolitics & Society
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Photo-of-people-waiting-gate-terminal-Schihol-airport
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/48958803/stock-photo-rest-zone-in-amsterdam-schiphol.html [EDITORIAL ONLY]

Heading off on your holibobs this July from Schiphol airport? Are you sure? Have you checked that your flight hasn’t been cancelled? Ok great, but just beware that you have to be super on time — oh and your flight may still be significantly delayed.

How delayed? Well, that depends, but what is for certain is that the “on-time performance” of Schiphol Airport has significantly decreased in light of the recent chaos.

By the end of June, only between 47% and 71% of flights were actually able to land on time at the airport. Departing flights had even worse luck, with only between 23% and 48% taking off on time, the NOS reports.

Delays of up to three hours

On Monday, June 20, those who were able to make it through the long lines at security on time were faced with a second challenge: they had to hit the breaks and wait. For how long? Three hours. ⏱

The rest of the week was slightly better with some lucky ducks only waiting at the gate for approximately one hour and 40 minutes. 🥲

However, this was only the end of June — and now the airport is expected to face one of its busiest months this summer.

Not enough people

And how do they plan on coping? Well, with more staff of course! If they could get any.

The airport is desperately seeking help from outside sources in order to fill the holes in its ranks.

The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee has been asked if they can spare some crumbs and help out. However, according to Minister Mark Harbers of Infrastructure and Water Management, there’s no one to spare, with all Marechaussees fully deployed at the moment.

READ MORE | Dutch pilots offer to help with security at Schiphol to prevent chaos

Even the army has been asked to help. However, they declined as they have no one to spare given the current war in Ukraine.

Stay up to date with all the news in the Netherlands by following DutchReview on Facebook.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleTensions rising: shots fired at farmers’ protests in the Netherlands
Next articleThink tropical: 30-degree weather is on its way to the Netherlands!
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah originally arrived in the Netherlands due to an inability to make her own decisions — she was simply told by her mother to choose the Netherlands for Erasmus. Life here has been challenging (have you heard the language) but brilliant for Sarah, and she loves to write about it. When Sarah is not acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her sitting in a corner of Leiden with a coffee, trying to sound witty.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Think tropical: 30-degree weather is on its way to the Netherlands!

It seems like the Netherlands will receive a hefty dose of southern European weather very soon. How hefty? We can...
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 -

Latest posts

Think tropical: 30-degree weather is on its way to the Netherlands!

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
It seems like the Netherlands will receive a hefty dose of southern European weather very soon. How hefty? We can expect temperatures to reach...

Tensions rising: shots fired at farmers’ protests in the Netherlands

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 - 1
Protests are escalating in the Netherlands. Last night, a policeman fired three shots into the air as a warning during a farmers' demonstration close...

The Netherlands ranks 9th in the world for higher education in 2022

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 0
This year, the Netherlands has snatched the 9th spot among the 20 best countries in the world for higher education, according to The Campus...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X