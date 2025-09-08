🇳🇱 Want to learn Dutch? Fantastisch! Take the first step and find a Dutch language school

Man assaults three separate women on bus in Wageningen

Yet another case of violence against women

by Emanuela Occhipinti
Last night, September 7, a man was arrested in Wageningen on suspicion of assaulting three different women on a bus.

According to Omroep Gelderland, the bus driver removed him from the bus, and several police cars arrived at the Stadsbrink station.

There, the three women gave accounts of what happened.

Identified at the bus station

When the next bus arrived at the station, the man was on board, and the women pointed him out immediately. The police then handcuffed him and took him away.

A 112 reporter on the scene tells Omroep Gelderland that the suspect was likely a 32-year-old man from Eastern Europe. 

Calls for safer streets grow across the Netherlands

Meanwhile, since 17-year-old Lisa was killed on August 21, a movement has swept across the Netherlands in protest of femicide, called “Wij eisen de nacht op” (“We claim the night”).

Many bike rides have been held to draw attention to unsafe routes, and throughout the whole country, marches have taken place to raise awareness for violence against women and advocate for the right to travel home safely at night.

These are actions supported by De Dolle Mina’s, a Dutch feminist organisation known for its activism advocating for women’s rights.

During these demonstrations, participants reported incidents of sexual harassment and assault in nine major cities.

These are the dates for the upcoming September marches organised by De Dolle Mina’s. Join in to raise awareness.

Feeling unsafe? Download the 112NL app, where you can call or chat with an operator in case of an emergency.

