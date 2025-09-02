- Advertisement -

Last Saturday night, participants across 19 different locations in the Netherlands walked and cycled through the streets to raise awareness for violence against women.

While there were many wholesome moments, with people cheering on the participants, there were also several concerning incidents.

Spat at, booed, and harassed

The Limburg branch of the Dolle Mina’s reports that participants of the “Wij eisen de nacht op” (“We claim the night”) protest experienced sexual harassment and other unwanted behaviour.

According to the NOS, women reported being spat at, and chased by men.

The Amersfoort branch of The Dolle Mina’s wrote on Instagram that they had cans thrown at them and were heckled during their speeches.

In Leiden, the procession of cyclists and walkers was booed, and an egg was thrown.

Meanwhile, in Eindhoven, organisers tell the NOS that men shouted misogynistic comments at both the men and women taking part and one woman was grabbed by the hips by a man.

Individuals will file charges

Overall, disturbing reports came in from no less than nine cities: Eindhoven, Maastricht, Leiden, Amersfoort, Zwolle, Groningen, Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and Utrecht.

Dolle Mina Nynke van Zwol tells the NOS that individual activists will file charges. However, the organisation is also looking into whether it can do this too, saying “We are currently investigating whether this is feasible.”

