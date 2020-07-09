A glitch on the MediaMarkt website allowed a Dutchman to buy three iMacs for less than 7 euros. Now, the electronic retailer is demanding for them to be returned.

A man named Nemo, from Emmen, tells the story of how he bought the three iMacs for cheap, reports RTL Nieuws. “Last Saturday I ordered three iMacs and half an hour after ordering I noticed the error on the website. I thought it was a nice price, but I just received an order and shipping confirmation. I thought: then Media Markt really wants to sell it.”

If it sounds too good to be true, it’s because it is. “On Sunday evening, I received calls from someone from customer care telling me to return the iMacs. If I didn’t, a debt collection process would follow.”

MediaMarkt quickly pushed to have the computers returned or for them to be paid in full price. “But it quickly became pushier. If I had not decided before Wednesday whether I would return the computers or pay for them, there would be a debt recovery process or legal action.”

Nevertheless, Nemo decided that he’d rather like to keep the computers, and asked a lawyer friend of his for advice. “The fact that the iMacs have been delivered to me confirms to me that Media Markt wanted to sell the computers and that I can keep the iMacs. A collection process has now started from Media Market. I am waiting for that.”

This is not the first time a company accidentally soles a product for way cheaper than the actual price. The Dutch Consumers Association considers that consumers must know when something is wrong with the price and that they shouldn’t be “childish” about it.

In the meantime, Nemo believes that the judges will give him justice, as MediaMarkt must take responsibility for its mistake. “I think if this leads to a lawsuit, the judge will agree with me.”

Ad

Should Nemo be allowed to keep the computers or not? Let us know what you think in the comments!

Feature Image: FirmBee/Pixabay