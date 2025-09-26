💰 Want to make your money work for you? Check the best investment apps in the Netherlands!

Dutch community organises silent march for 15-year-old fatally shot by police

An investigation is still underway

Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/318664590/stock-photo-dutch-police-officers-are-standing.html
Dozens of people came together in Capelle aan den IJssel this week to remember Jerryson, the 15-year-old who was fatally shot by police at a McDonald’s on Sunday.

The silent memorial march ended at the local police station, where participants observed a minute of silence in his honour.

Calls for calm as inquiry begins

Jerryson’s foster mother addressed the crowd with an emotional plea, asking those present to remember him peacefully.

“He was a quiet boy, so we’re going to walk quietly. I don’t want there to be any riots,” she said, urging people to channel their grief into remembrance rather than unrest.

READ MORE | Mother of 15-year-old boy shot by Dutch police to file manslaughter complaint

The Public Prosecution Service has launched a formal inquiry, as is standard procedure in incidents where police use their weapons and someone is injured or killed.

Meanwhile, the NOS reports that the two other 15-year-olds involved in the robbery will remain in custody for 14 more days.

Police believe four teenagers were part of the crime; one suspect is still being sought.

Legal action

Jerryson’s biological mother, who lives in Curaçao, has filed a manslaughter complaint against the police through her lawyer.

At the time of his death, Jerryson had been living in foster care in the Netherlands.

As the investigation continues, Capelle aan den IJssel remains shaken by the teenager’s death, and the tragedy is now marked by a solemn call for peace.

Was this the right response from the police, or do you disagree? Let us know in the comments.

  1. When the criminals are victimized with the support of the press is a sign that things are now out of control. Happened the same in Spain, now they have the 2 most dangerous cities in the EU.

