Dozens of people came together in Capelle aan den IJssel this week to remember Jerryson, the 15-year-old who was fatally shot by police at a McDonald’s on Sunday.

The silent memorial march ended at the local police station, where participants observed a minute of silence in his honour.

Calls for calm as inquiry begins

Jerryson’s foster mother addressed the crowd with an emotional plea, asking those present to remember him peacefully.

“He was a quiet boy, so we’re going to walk quietly. I don’t want there to be any riots,” she said, urging people to channel their grief into remembrance rather than unrest.

The Public Prosecution Service has launched a formal inquiry, as is standard procedure in incidents where police use their weapons and someone is injured or killed.

Meanwhile, the NOS reports that the two other 15-year-olds involved in the robbery will remain in custody for 14 more days.

Police believe four teenagers were part of the crime; one suspect is still being sought.

Legal action

Jerryson’s biological mother, who lives in Curaçao, has filed a manslaughter complaint against the police through her lawyer.

At the time of his death, Jerryson had been living in foster care in the Netherlands.

As the investigation continues, Capelle aan den IJssel remains shaken by the teenager’s death, and the tragedy is now marked by a solemn call for peace.

