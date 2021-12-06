Some Dutchies are lying about their age to get an early booster shot

NewsHealth
Cara Räker
female-doctor-in-white-coat-giving-vaccination-to-elderly-man
Image: IgorVetushko/depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/176482394/stock-photo-doctor-white-coat-making-injection.html

Excited for your booster shot? Well, apparently, many people are. The GGD (public health service) reports having to turn down 150 applicants daily. Why? They’re trying to get that third dose of the coronavirus vaccine — even though it’s not their turn yet. 

In the Netherlands, it is currently possible for individuals born in 1942 or earlier to make an appointment for a booster shot. People with down-syndrome are also eligible

Adding on a few years 

However, some sneaky booster-enthusiasts are tempted to make themselves just a little bit older than they are and skip ahead. 👵👴

And unfortunately, a few people are actually getting away with it, RTL Nieuws reports. For example, the ANP news agency found that two individuals managed to slip through the cracks and receive the booster because their date of birth did not get checked properly. Woops! 

The GGD, now aware of the problem, has given instructions for strict checks of IDs and passports upon arrival at all the vaccination centres.

Want to sign up for your booster vaccine? 

Ready to get that third jab? Great! Once it’s your age categories’ turn (and no sooner!) you should be able to register yourself for the booster. 

The official recommendation is that people should register online rather than waiting for a call from the RIVM (National Institute for Public Health and the Environment). This is in order to take pressure off the call centres. 

Are you excited for your booster shot? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image: IgorVetushko/depositphotos

Previous articleForget officers, the streets of Amsterdam are patrolled by moms
Next articleMore and more Dutchies are screaming into the wind and smashing things
Cara Räker
Cara moved to the Netherlands at fifteen and she is here to stay! After all, there is so much to love about it, except maybe the bread (as every German will tell you). Next to finishing up her bachelor's degree in European politics (dry), Cara loves to do yoga, swim, and cook delicious veggie food.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

More and more Dutchies are screaming into the wind and smashing things

As the Netherlands approaches its second Christmas under lockdown conditions, it makes complete sense to hear that the number of...
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -

Latest posts

More and more Dutchies are screaming into the wind and smashing things

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -
As the Netherlands approaches its second Christmas under lockdown conditions, it makes complete sense to hear that the number of people heading to the...

Some Dutchies are lying about their age to get an early booster shot

Cara Räker -
Excited for your booster shot? Well, apparently, many people are. The GGD (public health service) reports having to turn down 150 applicants daily. Why?...

Forget officers, the streets of Amsterdam are patrolled by moms

Farah Al Mazouni -
No cold, wind, or rain will stop them. Who are they? They're about 30 neighborhood mothers who guard the streets in Amsterdam Nieuw-West at...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X