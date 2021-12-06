Some Dutchies are lying about their age to get an early booster shot

Excited for your booster shot? Well, apparently, many people are. The GGD (public health service) reports having to turn down 150 applicants daily. Why? They’re trying to get that third dose of the coronavirus vaccine — even though it’s not their turn yet.

In the Netherlands, it is currently possible for individuals born in 1942 or earlier to make an appointment for a booster shot. People with down-syndrome are also eligible.

Adding on a few years

However, some sneaky booster-enthusiasts are tempted to make themselves just a little bit older than they are and skip ahead. 👵👴

And unfortunately, a few people are actually getting away with it, RTL Nieuws reports. For example, the ANP news agency found that two individuals managed to slip through the cracks and receive the booster because their date of birth did not get checked properly. Woops!

The GGD, now aware of the problem, has given instructions for strict checks of IDs and passports upon arrival at all the vaccination centres.

Want to sign up for your booster vaccine?

Ready to get that third jab? Great! Once it’s your age categories’ turn (and no sooner!) you should be able to register yourself for the booster.

The official recommendation is that people should register online rather than waiting for a call from the RIVM (National Institute for Public Health and the Environment). This is in order to take pressure off the call centres.

Are you excited for your booster shot? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image: IgorVetushko/depositphotos