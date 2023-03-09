Dutch Quirk #51: Dance the Polonaise at parties

The Dutch are certainly no strangers to a good party. Take Amsterdam, for example, The Netherlands’ capital centre is a hub for the occasional recreational drug on a long weekend.

We understand that’s not everyone’s cup of tea, so if you’d rather not spend 15 hours at a dingy and dirty club in Amsterdam, we suggest you take up the Polonaise. 🕺

What is it?

The Polonaise (meaning “the walking dance,”) is a one of Poland’s five national dances and it features a rhythm in triple time, like formal dance styles such as the minuet and the waltz.

The Dutch happily adopted this popular dance, and truly made it their own — as you can see in the video below. 👇

As for how you dance the Polonaise, well, it’s simple! All you have to do is form a line with your hands placed on the shoulders of the person in front of you and walk around in a circle.

More popularly known as… the conga line! 💃

Why do they do it?

We’re not entirely sure why they do it, considering Dutchies’ standoffish nature. Perhaps they may need a shoulder to lean on every now and then? 🤷‍♂️

However, if Dutchies know how to do one thing best, it’s to party. 🎉

(That much is obvious by the infinite amount of political parties they have in such a small country who also seem to enjoy doing strange things at their office parties. 🤨)

Why is it quirky?

The otherwise cool, calm, and collected Dutch population let their gelled hair down to get rowdy on the dance floor.

Well, rowdy for them, at least, seeing as it may be one of the only times that the Dutch form an orderly queue (that isn’t at Schiphol, of course). 😉

What should otherwise be a lively event with people adorning decorative dresses turns into a sight for sore eyes at Dutch parties when every other person wears skinny blue jeans.

Should you join in?

Ja!

Pop on your clogs and hop on the heels of the person in front of you to parade around the room while singing some ridiculous Dutch tunes.

You could even take yourself down to your local music van man if you’d like to practice your groovy moves with a stranger.

What do you think of this Dutch quirk? Have you experienced it? Tell us in the comments below!