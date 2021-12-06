More and more Dutchies are screaming into the wind and smashing things

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Photo-of-woman-screaming-at-ocean
Image: marjan4782@gmail.com/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/162350852/stock-photo-woman-alone-and-depressed-screaming.html

As the Netherlands approaches its second Christmas under lockdown conditions, it makes complete sense to hear that the number of people heading to the coast for a good old yell — or looking for something to smash, is increasing.

According to the NOS (yep, this is a real piece of news people), anyone whose business revolves around expressing your frustrations, has done increasingly well for themselves this year. 👊🏼

Time to go smash things

In particular, entrepreneurs who run demolition rooms have seen a significant increase in demand for their services. For example, Dagje from Breda owner, Sandor van den Brand, is currently receiving about 90 bookings a day for his “smash room,” he tells the NOS.

And what exactly is a smash room, you may be wondering? It’s simple, you go to a designated area, and you’re given some very smashable things (think plates and crockery) — and you smash them against the walls, the floor, the ceiling if you like. 🔨

Or scream into the ocean

Others have decided to go down a more… vocal route. Vocal coach, Jullie Scott, decided after the last press conference that a grand old scream into the Atlantic ocean was needed (we feel you Jullie, we feel you.) And so, she began the course, “Screaming by the Sea.” 😱

To paint a picture for you, the course consists of participants heading to the Dutch coastline, opening their gullets and putting even the screeches of the seagulls to shame.

How have you been releasing your frustrations this year? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: marjan4782@gmail.com/Depositphotos

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
