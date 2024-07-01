These 6 changes arrive in the Netherlands today

It's bad news for chinchilla lovers.

Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Women-lighting-cigarette-smoking
July 1 changes are here: while it’s going to be harder to pick up a pack of Camels (cigarette variety) from the supermarket, actual camels (humped variety) are one of the few pets you can still keep.

In addition to the ones hitting your wallet, here are more changes to keep an eye out for from today.

Harder to buy tobacco

If cigarettes are normally part of your weekly shop, we have some bad news for you.

Supermarkets, as well as night shops, convenience stores, and catering establishments, are no longer allowed to sell tobacco and e-cigarettes.

Hundreds of pets banned

From today, a new list of animals that you are still allowed to buy, keep, sell, and breed applies — including camels and water buffalos.

Not included are furry favourites like Russian dwarf hamsters and chinchillas. 🐹

That means you must be able to prove that any pets not on the permitted list were in the Netherlands before July 1 in order to keep it (but no more breeding).

Feather friends are also not included, but that’s because there are no lists for birds, amphibians, and reptiles yet.

Stronger sex offence laws

A new Sexual Offences Act comes into effect today, which criminalises more forms of sexually inappropriate behaviour and means victims should now be better protected by law.

The act also states that you must clearly ask for permission if you want to have sex with someone.

Additionally, reporting incidents of sexual assault and rape no longer requires proof of coercion. Having sex when it was clear the victim did not want to is a punishable offence.

Sexually explicit comments online or on the streets will also be punishable, as well as sex solicitation (the sexual approach — online or in person — of children under 16).

Social housing rent increases

It wouldn’t be a roundup of changes without mentioning rent increases.

You might already be expecting your landlord to raise your rent today, as this normally happens every six months.

The increase still depends on your income, but the monthly amount may increase by a maximum of 5.8% (between €25 to €100). 💸

Higher stamp price

If you’re sending mail anytime soon, be prepared for higher stamp prices.

PostNL recorded a whopping €8 million loss this year, so posting mail is getting more expensive. Soon, you will pay €0.05 more per stamp, at €1.14 each.

Check your household bill rates

As well as rent, your bills could start chipping away at your change.

Many internet and TV subscriptions are becoming more expensive as providers take inflation into account when charging higher rates.

Also, rate adjustments to variable energy contracts can be made more than twice a year as long as your supplier states this in their terms and conditions.

How will these July 1 changes affect you? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Feature Image:Freepik
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie joins DutchReview as an editorial intern after gaining a Bachelor’s in English from her native England. She continues to pursue all things literature in her MA Literature Today at Utrecht University. She is loving life here, and the ever-looming rainclouds often make it feel like a home from home. Lottie arrived to complete her studies and hone her writing skills — she’ll stay for the Dutch tranquility, tulips and tompouce.

