How to see the Red Light District in Amsterdam [2023 Guide]

Amsterdam’s Red Light District: it’s sexy, it’s scandalous, and it’s one of the Netherlands’ most popular tourist attractions.

Whether you’re here for the obvious reasons (*wink*), to learn about the fascinating history of De Wallen, or simply passing through on your Amsterdam trip — here’s how to best see the Red Light District in Amsterdam.

This post might have affiliate links that help us write the articles you love, at no extra cost to you. Read our statement.

📍 Where is the Red Light District in Amsterdam?

Amsterdam’s Red Light District has existed since the Middle Ages and is not restricted to just one zone.

In fact, the district has three major neighbourhoods:

De Wallen , the largest, oldest, and most famous area near Oude Kerk;

, the largest, oldest, and most famous area near Oude Kerk; the Singelgebied , part of the Singel canal that runs from the IJ to Muntplein Square;

, part of the Singel canal that runs from the IJ to Muntplein Square; and the Ruysdaelkade, a canal in De Pijp in Amsterdam Zuid.

READ MORE | 33 best things to do in Amsterdam in 2023 [UPDATED]

Typically, when you hear people talk about Amsterdam’s Red Light District, they are referring to De Wallen, which is located right in the heart of the capital.

Just a 10-minute walk from the city’s main train station, De Wallen is easily accessible by foot or bike. You can also take the tram to one of the nearby stations — most are just a street away.

This part of the Red Light District in Amsterdam covers more than 17 alleys and streets and includes over 200 window brothels.

One of the most famous streets in De Wallen is the Oudezijds Achterburgwal. Image: Depositphotos

Prostitution takes place in the following streets: Barndesteeg, Bethlehemsteeg, Bloedstraat, Dollebegijnensteeg, Enge Kerksteeg, Goldbergersteeg, Gordijnensteeg, Molensteeg, Monnikenstraat, Oudekerksplein, Oudekennissteeg, Oudezijds Achterburgwal, Oudezijds Voorburgwal, Sint Annendwarsstraat, Sint Annenstraat, Stoofsteeg, and Trompettersteeg.

Want to know the best route to explore Amsterdam’s Red Light District? Keep reading!

🗺️ The best route through Amsterdam’s Red Light District

Of course, you can explore the Red Light District in any way you’d like, but the great thing about De Wallen is its central location, close to many of Amsterdam’s other famous attractions.

We suggest starting at Amsterdam Central Station and following a circular(ish) walkway that lets you see all the best spots and attractions around.

Amsterdam Red Light District walking route

Psst! Prefer a Google Map to explore Amsterdam’s Red Light District? Scroll down!

Start your walk at Amsterdam Centraal Station, the city’s main railway station, and head south on Damrak! This is a busy street lined with shops and restaurants. At the end of Damrak, you’ll reach the famous Dam Square, a central square with historical significance and stunning architecture! Continue walking south on Damstraat, and after a few minutes, you’ll enter the Red Light District. Once arrived in De Wallen, follow the Oudezijds Voorburgwal, one of the main streets in the district. Here, you’ll find a mix of shops, cafes, historic buildings and, of course, the occasional red light window. Explore the Red Light District’s many alleyways and streets. You’ll find something different at every corner, from a glorious old church (the Oude Kerk) to coffee shops, and the infamous brothels! In the Red Light District, we recommend you check out Warmoesstraat. This street offers a range of restaurants, cafes, and shops. You can also explore the nearby Chinatown, located around Zeedijk, by taking a short detour. From here, you can head back to Amsterdam Centraal Station.

🕜 The best time to visit Amsterdam’s Red Light District

The best time to walk around the Red Light District in Amsterdam is in the evening. As you can imagine, the red lights come on once the sun goes down. 🌅

After dark, you’ll see the Red Light Districts in a whole new… light. 🤫 Image: Depositphotos

However, Amsterdam’s Red Light District can be visited at any time of year, and at (pretty much) any time of day.

The window brothels are only closed for two hours a day, between 6 AM and 8 AM. Most bars and clubs in the area close at 3 AM or 4 AM on weekends.

Since most of the windows tend to be empty during the day, De Wallen looks just like any other Dutch street. So, you may find yourself walking through it without even noticing.

READ MORE | Why is Amsterdam’s Red Light District red? The answer is, well, kinda gross

De Wallen tends to be quite calm from around 7 PM until 9 PM, especially from Sunday through Thursday. This is a great time for a walking tour if you’re trying to avoid the crowds.

During the day, De Wallen looks like your typical little Dutch street. Image: Depositphotos

Since De Wallen is right in the city centre of A’dam, and home to many bars, clubs, and coffeeshops, it tends to get crowded on weekends after 9 PM — so visit at your own discretion! 🗣️

How long to spend visiting the Red Light District

How long you spend visiting the Red Light District Amsterdam depends on what your plans are when you get there (if you know what we mean 👀).

If you’re happy to stroll through the area while taking in Amsterdam’s vibe, pretty canals, and also sneak a quick peek at a window, then you can see the best of the Red Light District in just 20 to 30 minutes.

READ MORE | The Amsterdam canal houses: why are they so wonderfully weird?

If you’re looking to get down to business and want to go see a live peep show, visit a sex worker, or even just hang out at a bar while you’re there, then you may want to spare around two hours.

📘 What to know before visiting Amsterdam’s Red Light District

You know where the Red Light District in Amsterdam is, the route you’ll be taking, and you’ve put the right amount of aside time to visit — fantastic! 💪

But there are some things you may still be wondering about when it comes to this unique place. So get out that notepad, and let’s get your questions answered!

Is prostitution legal in Amsterdam?

The short answer to this question is: Ja, prostitution is indeed permitted here. Though controversial, it has been legal in the Netherlands since 1881.

READ MORE | Why is there XXX on Amsterdam’s flag? Hint: it’s not what you think

The Dutch government emphasises that legal prostitution refers only to sexual acts between two consenting adults. Nonetheless, they acknowledge that “abuses like forced prostitution, underage prostitution and unsafe working conditions still occur.”

How to behave in De Wallen

Rule number one: just be a decent human being! Image: Depositphotos

When you go to the Red Light District in Amsterdam, the most important thing is to be respectful — of both the neighbourhood’s residents (yes, people live here), and of the workers.

READ MORE | Where to live in Amsterdam: the definitive neighbourhood guide for 2023

This should be common sense, but we’ll reiterate it just to be sure: don’t litter, don’t drink in public, don’t cause a nuisance, don’t take photos of the girls, and don’t be a creep. Easy as that. 🤷‍♀️

Note: While prostitution was legal in the Netherlands the 19th century, public drinking and smoking weed is prohibited in the Red Light District and can land you a hefty fine!

Should you look at the girls?

As we said before: the general rule for visiting the Red Light District in Amsterdam is the following: don’t be a creep. Please, mensen (people).

Of course, this also (and especially) counts when looking at the girls in the windows. We get it; you’ve never seen anything like this before and are curious, so you want to see what it’s all about by glancing around. That’s okay.

What’s not okay, however, is creepily staring at the workers in their window for an extended period of time with no intention of going in.

Remember, they’re trying to do their job. Stopping at a window and staring is not just rude, and uncomfortable for the workers, but could also scare away potential customers.

✅ Dos and don’ts in the Red Light District Amsterdam

Speaking of things you shouldn’t do in De Wallen, let’s look at the proper etiquette when visiting the Amsterdam Red Light District. What are the dos and don’ts?

Here’s our handy-dandy list of tips on what to be mindful of.

DO ✅ Be open-minded

Bring cash (many banks don’t operate in the Red Light Districts)

Carry your ID

Watch out for pickpockets DON’T ❌ Take pictures of the workers

Be disrespectful

Talk to street dealers

Drink alcohol in public

Smoke weed on the street

🚶‍♀️ How to get to the Red Light District in Amsterdam

Getting around in Amsterdam is easy as taart (pie), and the Red Light District can be reached easily from any side of the city.

There’s no formal entry to De Wallen, or screens that block you from seeing it or going in. Instead, Amsterdam’s Red Light District pretty much looks like any other Dutch street — except at night, when everything lights up in red. 👠

READ MORE | 11 things to know before taking a taxi in Amsterdam

Amsterdam is a very walkable city, so if you’re staying in the city centre, chances are high that De Wallen may be easily accessible by foot. If you’re coming from the central station, simply follow the Oudezijds Voorburgwal, and you’ll be there in no time.

If you want to get around like a true Dutchie, you can also access the Red Light District Amsterdam by fiets (bike). Be warned, though, cycling in the busy centre of Amsterdam requires some serious skill! 🚲

All aboard! Image: Freepik

Lastly, Amsterdam has a great public transport system, which can also comfortably lead you to the infamous Red Light District. The best way to get there is by tram. Depending on where you come from, the closest tram stop will likely be either Rokin, Paleisstraat, Dam, or Nieuwezijds Kolk.

The easiest way to find your route to De Wallen is by using the power of technology, of course. So, when in doubt, simply look it up on Google Maps. 🤳

⛪️ What to see in the Red Light District Amsterdam

You’ve made it to De Wallen, welkom! But what is there to see or do?

Well… a lot!

Your options rank from your average tourist attractions to the more risqué options, such as peep shows or hiring a sex worker.

Look around, or visit a sex worker

The most obvious thing to do in the Red Light District is take a little walk — but not the kind you’re used to! 🤫

Here, as you take a stroll along the Oudezijds Voorburgwal, you have the chance to admire the ladies behind the windows. If you’re up for it, you may even want to visit one of the workers.

Visit a museum

If you want to learn more about the history of sex and prostitution in the Netherlands, the Amsterdam Red Light District has two great museums for you.

READ MORE | If Emily in Paris were set in Amsterdam: here’s what our readers had to say

You could visit the Museum of Prostitution, for example, or the world’s biggest sex museum!

Visit a peep show

The Moulin Rouge is one of Amsterdam’s most famous sex theatres. Image: Depositphotos

If you’re feeling adventurous, check out one of the many peep shows in the area. A peep show is a live sex show — so essentially, you’ll watch people, well, do the deed.

This is not for the faint of heart (or the conservative), but they offer a unique and thrilling experience you won’t forget anytime soon. 👀

You can check out Casa Rosso, for example, where peep show prices start at a mere €2!

Take a canal tour

The Red Light District is located right in the heart of Amsterdam’s canal district, so why not take a boat tour and see De Wallen from a different perspective? You can even combine it with the Museum of Prostitution!

It’s a great way to get some fresh air and see the city in a new light (still in red, though!).

💰 Costs when visiting Amsterdam’s Red Light District

Listen, we won’t lie to y’all: Amsterdam is pricey, and the Red Light District sure as heck is no exception.

Visiting the Red Light District itself is free — it’s a great cheap tourist activity to do. Simply walk through its many streets, admire the workers, and maybe grab a drink (or a joint, if you’re up for it).

Got some money to spare? Why not bring home a little souvenir? 😉 Image: Depositphotos

READ MORE | Smoking weed in Amsterdam: ultimate guide [Updated 2023]

When it comes to visiting a prostitute in the Amsterdam Red Light District, you can expect to pay anywhere between €50 and €100 for a visit of roughly 15-30 minutes. This, of course, also on the type of… service you request.

Note: It’s generally advised to carry cash if you are planning on visiting a sex worker in the Red Light District. The reason for this is that many banks and transaction companies do not want to be active in the sex industries.

Other incidental costs will, again, depend on what you’re after in the Red Light District Amsterdam. A drink (a biertje, for example) will cost you around €4, while cocktails may be up to €12. For a full dinner (meal and drinks), you can expect to pay around €25 per person.

⏳ History of Amsterdam’s Red Light District

The Red Light District Amsterdam has played a significant role in the cityscape of the Dutch capital since the Middle Ages. Built around 1385, it’s the oldest district of the city — and one of the most famous districts of the world.

The neighborhood’s architecture bears witness to its long history. Just look at the stunning Oude Kerk (Old Church)! Image: Depositphotos

In the 14th century, before TikTok tourists roamed the streets, traders and sailors were the main demographic in De Wallen. They would visit the city to do business and, when bored of the bureaucracy and their long voyages, they’d be down to have a little fun. 🤪

Over time, the Red Light District grew to be associated with prostitution, sex work, and other simple pleasures, such as drugs and drinking. The neighbourhood’s tiny alleys and alleyways were dotted with brothels, sex shops, and bars for Amsterdam’s visitors.

READ MORE | Why is Amsterdam’s Red Light District red? The answer is, well, kinda gross

The red lights hanging outside the brothels’ windows are to blame for the district’s nickname. According to legend, this custom originated in the 17th century, when lanterns were used to inform sailors that they had arrived at the correct port of call.

🔮 Future of Amsterdam’s Red Light District

Though historic and undoubtedly one of Amsterdam’s main tourist attractions, the Red Light District may soon become subject to some BIG change. In fact, it may disappear completely from the city centre, and De Wallen as we all know and love it, will be no more.

Yup, as strange as it sounds to relocate a whole city district (and a huge part of Amsterdam’s history), in 2020, Femke Halsema, the Mayor of Amsterdam, proposed an “erotic department store” as an alternative to the Red Light District Amsterdam.

READ MORE | Begijnhof: Amsterdam’s worst-kept secret in the heart of the city centre

An architect has already designed a snazzy multi-storey building, hosting 100 rooms for sex workers, as well as bars, restaurants, entertainment spaces and a health centre.

The city has decided on three potential locations: De Groene Zoom, Europaboulevard at the RAI in Amsterdam Zuid and Docklandsplot at the NDSM-werf in Amsterdam Noord.

Why? Years of worsening nuisances, criminal activity, unmanageable crowds, and a Mayor that is dedicated to “improving the quality of inner-city life.” Although not everyone is loving the idea, the municipality of Amsterdam continues to work on its plans.

😮 Fun facts about Amsterdam’s Red Light District

Want to impress your friends with fun facts about the Amsterdam Red Light District? Look no further!

Amsterdam’s narrowest alleyway is in the Red Light District

Although Amsterdam is far from narrow-minded, it hosts a whole bunch of other narrow things. Think houses, stairs, bridges, and also teeny tiny alleyways.

READ MORE | The narrowest house in Amsterdam: everything you need to know

As if the streets of the Amsterdam Red Light District weren’t unique enough, the district is also home to the very narrowest of the city’s alleys: the Trompettersteeg. Despite its width of only 100 centimetres, it’s one of Amsterdam’s busiest streets, thanks to its location.

The Blue Light District

What? Blue lights? In the Red Light District? Jazeker.

Within the Amsterdam Red Light District, there is a special area where the windows are lit up in blue. This area mainly spreads over two streets: the Bloedstraat and the Gordijnensteeg.

READ MORE | Btw, turns out public sex in this Amsterdam park is LEGAL

What does it mean? A blue light indicates that the woman behind the window is transgender. Many of them have male genitalia, and use the blue light to indicate to customers they are different from the biologically-female sex workers.

Window workers rent their windows per night

Another thing that many people don’t know is that windows actually get rented out by sex workers per night. Rent is paid at the beginning of each shift, and usually ranges between €85 and €115 per night.

Oftentimes, the windows stay empty during the day. Image: Depositphotos

On a bad night, this can mean that a worker may pay more for the rent than they make, but this is a rare occasion. Thanks to the popularity of the Red Light District Amsterdam, most sex workers make between €200 and €600 on an average evening, with up to €1000 on a good night.

👩‍🏫 How to find out more about De Wallen

If De Wallen’s turbulent history and these fun facts have left you wanting more, you’re in luck! There are various ways to learn more about the area and its history — and all the saucy business that happens in it.

The Sex Museum

How about a trip to the world’s FIRST Sex Museum? If any city would host such a museum, of course, it has to be Amsterdam. And it’s right in the heart of the Red Light District!

Get ready for sexy displays, ranging from ancient aphrodisiacs to mind-boggling sex toys, and take photos with a huge penis chair — because that’s exactly the kind of content your parents will want to see.

​​In true liberal Amsterdam fashion, the museum opened all the way back in 1985. Today, it’s one of the Netherlands’ most visited museums, with over 675,000 visitors in 2015.

The Museum of Prostitution

What could these secrets be? 🤔 Image: Depositphotos

Virtually awaiting you at the Museum of Prostitution is Inga from Russia — Amsterdam’s most famous lady of the night. She has been working in the Amsterdam Red Light District for over 15 years, and will tell you all you need to know about the world’s oldest profession.

In the form of a guided audio tour, Inga guides you through the museum, and gives you all the ins and outs (pun intended!) about the industry. Equal parts cheeky and educational, the museum sheds light on topics like sex workers’ rights, their challenges, and their ongoing fight for empowerment and respect.

READ MORE | Criminalising prostitution in the Netherlands would be a disaster for women

The building, which used to be a famous Amsterdam brothel, is still in its original state, and lets you walk through real prostitution rooms. Still curious? Take a seat behind one of the district’s famous windows and feel the pedestrians look at you.

Walking tours

Another great way to explore the Amsterdam Red Light District is by a self-guided tour.

While the city of Amsterdam banned guided tours of over four people from the Red Light District area in 2012, there are other options.

Some self-guided tour routes are available online, and alternatively, you are able to participate in a guided tour, as long as you’re in a small enough group — like in this Red Light District guided tour.

🍔 Best restaurants in and near the Red Light District, Amsterdam

Time for a well-deserved break. Bitterballen, anyone? Image: Depositphotos

Did sightseeing get you hungry? Understandable. Lucky for all of us, the Red Light District offers more than just a feast for the eyes (we’re talking about the architecture, of course)!

Whether you’re on the hunt for some typical Dutch dishes, or would rather explore some budget-friendly Thai meals — you’ve got plenty of choice.

Mata Hari: Mediterranean cuisine in the heart of Amsterdam

Mata Hari, named after a famous Dutch spy, is located right in the heart of the Amsterdam Red Light District.

This restaurant offers a mix of Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine in a cosy atmosphere and overlooks one of Amsterdam’s canals. Oh, and it’s heel lekker (very tasty)!

📍 Location: Oudezijds Achterburgwal 22, 1012 DM Amsterdam

💰 Price: €18-25 for a main

Bird Thais Restaurant and Snackbar: Thai deliciousness on a budget

Just a street away from Mata Hari, you’ll find Bird Thais, an authentic Thai restaurant with raving reviews.

In a hurry? Check out their snackbar! Right across the street from the restaurant, it serves delicious large portions that will not break the bank.

📍 Location: Zeedijk 72-74, 1012 BA Amsterdam

💰 Price: €15-20 for a main

De Waag: a piece of Amsterdam history

If you’re looking for a restaurant in a unique location, De Waag is for you! Housed in a city gate that dates back to 1488, this place serves food all day — ranging from small bites and sandwiches to elaborate seafood dishes.

READ MORE | Tipping in Amsterdam: all you need to know [UPDATED 2023]

It’s perfect for that 11 AM late breakfast, or that 4 PM mid-day break. Whatever you prefer!

📍 Location: Nieuwmarkt 4, 1012 CR Amsterdam

💰 Price: €20-30 for a main

🍺 Best bars near the Red Light District Amsterdam

Time for a drink! We’re sure you won’t be surprised that the Red Light District Amsterdam is home to many lively bars and cafés.

It gets pretty crowded here on weekends, so if you want a guaranteed table, make sure to show up early, or (where possible) reserve a table.

Red Light Bar: a Red Light District staple

You can’t go to the Red Light District and not check out the Red Light Bar! With its well-stocked selection of spirits, beers, and creative cocktails, the Red Light Bar truly caters to everyone’s taste.

READ MORE | 14 best clubs in Amsterdam according to locals [2023 guide]

With a rotation of performing DJs, pool tables, and numerous screens to stream sports events, no boring night has ever taken place at the Red Light Bar (except maybe during the pandemic).

Café ‘t Mandje: a historic gay bar

Looking for a bar that’s iconic in every sense of the word? Head to Café ‘t Mandje (it even has its own Wikipedia page!).

A testament to Amsterdam’s progressive and liberal spirit, Café ‘t Mandje was the city’s very first gay bar. It opened in 1927, and still today is one of Amsterdam’s best gay bars. Its quirky interior, along with its impressive selection of drinks, is guaranteed to give you a great time.

Café Hill Street Blues: an authentic Amsterdam atmosphere

Cosy vibe? Check. Lovely staff? Yup. Lekker drankjes? (Delicious drinks?) Of course.

At Café Hill Street Blues, you’ll find all of the above and more (think walls covered in stickers and graffiti, for example!). Oh, and if you feel like smoking some weed, that’s allowed here too!

READ MORE | What Amsterdam bars can I smoke weed in (that aren’t coffeeshops)?

Whether you want to sit inside or on the terrace, unwind or bop along to some DJ tunes, have a velvety cappuccino or a strong Jenever (Dutch gin) — this is the place for you.

🏨 Where to stay near Amsterdam’s Red Light District

If you prioritise good sleep, it may be worth looking for a hotel off of the main streets of De Wallen. Image: Depositphotos

Hotels, hostels, your one-night stand’s place? Decisions, decisions: there are plenty of places you could stay during your trip to Amsterdam.

One of the great things about Amsterdam is its easy accessibility. Metros, trams, and great (flat!) walking routes connect the whole city. No matter where in Amsterdam you’re staying, it won’t take you long to get into the Red Light District.

READ MORE | The 18 best street markets in Amsterdam: the ultimate guide

That being said, let’s talk about staying near the Amsterdam Red Light District — no matter how wild you are, you should probably have a planned roof over your head (just as a suggestion 👀).

Keep in mind that prices for hostels and hotels greatly vary between seasons and depending on how far in advance you book.

Hostels near the Red Light District Amsterdam

We won’t lie to y’all: visiting Amsterdam is expensive. If you’re balling on a budget, or prefer to spend your hard-earned cash on food and (spicy) experiences, rather than a place to stay, then hostels are your best bet.

Here are some of the most highly-rated hostels near the Red Light Districts:

The Bulldog Hotel

Hostel Warmoes

St Christopher’s at The Winston

Durty Nellys Inn

Hostel the Globe

Hotels near the Red Light District Amsterdam

Prefer a little more privacy and luxury? Then you may want to go for a hotel. Amsterdam has plenty of great ones, ranging in price, star rating, and services.

READ MORE | 9 of the best hotels for an epic stay in Amsterdam

Some of the top-rated hotels near De Wallen are the following:

⭐️: Hotel Corner House

⭐️⭐️: Hotel Clemens

⭐️⭐️⭐️: A-Train Hotel

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️: Hotel Estheréa

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️: Anantara Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky Amsterdam

🚬 Closest coffeeshops to Amsterdam’s Red Light District

Don’t worry, there are more than enough coffeeshops for you to choose from. 💨 Image: Depositphotos

Whether you’re an experienced smoker or it’s your first time trying some herb in Amsterdam — we want you to visit only the very best coffeeshops near the Red Light District.

Coffeeshop Voyagers: for a fun ‘trip’

If you take a voyage (sorry) to the very bottom of De Wallen, east of the Damrak. Here, you’ll find Coffeeshop Voyagers right near Amsterdam’s Central Station.

They have knowledgeable staff that is happy to help you out, as well as a great selection of weed, hash, and edibles! Prices are very reasonable, but the only downside is that there are only two seats in the whole place. Takeaway it is!

The Jolly Joker: for an after-lunch pick-me-up

If you plan on going to Amsterdam’s famous De Waag restaurant, you’ll find Jolly Joker right next to it — the perfect spot for a nice digestive joint, or an edible for dessert.

The Jolly Joker offers some top strains, and their staff can advise you on just the right thing to take to get you right where you want to be.

Coffeeshop Tweede Kamer: a piece of coffeeshop history

Tweede Kamer is not only one of the best coffeeshops in Amsterdam, but it is also housed in a beautiful venue in a historic building.

This coffeeshop represents the warm and welcoming smoker’s culture of Amsterdam, and with an extensive and high-quality menu, Tweede Kamer is a favourite among locals and tourists alike!

One thing is certain: Amsterdam’s De Wallen neighbourhood is one of the most unusual and fascinating places in the world.

Whether you’re visiting for cheeky reasons or out of sheer curiosity for the oldest profession in the world, you won’t regret your stroll through the Amsterdam Red Light District!

Have you ever been to the Red Light District in Amsterdam? Tell us about your experience in the comments!

🙋‍♀️ Amsterdam’s Red Light District: frequently asked questions