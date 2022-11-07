Today’s the day: NS scales down train timetable, here’s who will be affected

Liana Pereira
Liana Pereira
With the NS cutting down its timetable, we’re going to see much fewer trains running from November 7. Oh well, at least we have the bus?

In a new travel bulletin, the NS announced that it would be adjusting its timetable to accommodate the ongoing staff shortages.

Hoera, there’ll be even fewer trains than usual

Fewer trains will be running during off-peak hours for multiple routes. These routes include those between Den Haag Centraal and Amsterdam Centraal, and Rotterdam Centraal and Utrecht Centraal.

Are you heading to work on a Friday? Well, we’ve got bad news for you, because there’ll be fewer trains running along several routes all day on Fridays.

You can also expect Intercity trains from Schagen to Alkmaar, and Alkmaar to Haarlem to be in short supply during rush hour on workdays.

A handful of sprinter routes are also running less frequently during working days, including Utrecht Centraal and Leiden Centraal and Dordrecht and Rotterdam Centraal.

When will things return to normal?

As most of the train mayhem can be traced to an ongoing staff shortage, which has unfortunately not yet been resolved, things are very much up in the air.

READ MORE | NS decides train tickets aren’t expensive enough, price rise on the way

A spokesman for the NS, Arno Leblanc, told RTL Nieuws that the rail company is doing their best to deal with the issue, but they don’t know when they can expect a resolution.

What do you think of the NS’ latest announcement? Tell us all about it in the comments below!

Primarily fuelled by cheese and lots (LOTS!) of coffee, Liana is a Burgher from sunny Sri Lanka that’s in the midst of wrapping up her linguistics degree. While writing will *always* have her heart, she also likes travelling, dogs, and heavy metal. As an observer of all things weirdly and wonderfully Dutch since 2018, she’s thrilled to have the ‘write’ opportunity to help others feel more at home here.

