Today’s the day: NS scales down train timetable, here’s who will be affected

With the NS cutting down its timetable, we’re going to see much fewer trains running from November 7. Oh well, at least we have the bus?

In a new travel bulletin, the NS announced that it would be adjusting its timetable to accommodate the ongoing staff shortages.

Hoera, there’ll be even fewer trains than usual

Fewer trains will be running during off-peak hours for multiple routes. These routes include those between Den Haag Centraal and Amsterdam Centraal, and Rotterdam Centraal and Utrecht Centraal.

Are you heading to work on a Friday? Well, we’ve got bad news for you, because there’ll be fewer trains running along several routes all day on Fridays.

@NS_online what is this with all the train delays??? and fewer train will run from 7th of Nov?? How are we even gonna commute if everything is delayed AND full .. — esh (@sagbabey) November 3, 2022

You can also expect Intercity trains from Schagen to Alkmaar, and Alkmaar to Haarlem to be in short supply during rush hour on workdays.

A handful of sprinter routes are also running less frequently during working days, including Utrecht Centraal and Leiden Centraal and Dordrecht and Rotterdam Centraal.

When will things return to normal?

As most of the train mayhem can be traced to an ongoing staff shortage, which has unfortunately not yet been resolved, things are very much up in the air.

A spokesman for the NS, Arno Leblanc, told RTL Nieuws that the rail company is doing their best to deal with the issue, but they don’t know when they can expect a resolution.

