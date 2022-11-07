Climate activists arrested at Schipol — for blocking private jets and cycling on runways

Saturday afternoon, more than 200 activists were arrested who broke into Schiphol-East to occupy the area where private jets take off and land. 

Later in the evening, the activists from Greenpeace and Extinction Rebellion were removed from the runway and identified. 

On Saturday night, all the activists were released and set free. According to the action group, one person was injured in the head in an arrest process, reports the NOS

Wha… Why? 

According to Greenpeace, the purpose of chaining themselves to the aircraft and cycling across the runway was to raise awareness that private jets are the most polluting mode of transport.

Greenpeace previously announced that there would be a “disruptive action” against private jets because of the pollution they cause.

The action could also be in the Guinness Book of World Records, with by far the highest number of arrests ever at the airport of Amsterdam. 

Many criticisms

Lately, some climate activists have taken more visible actions to raise awareness of climate change. Their actions after this protest were highly criticised, just like many other protests. 

Mayor Marianne Schuurmans of Haarlemmermeer, which includes Schiphol, criticised the protest. 

“This has nothing to do with the demonstration that was agreed upon before. This action is prohibited, dangerous and punishable.”

Translation: Blocking work processes, the Public Manifestations Act (WOM) does not cover unauthorised entry into secure areas and endangering oneself and others, are not acceptable and certainly not in a security risk area like Schiphol Airport.

The EBAA, the European trade association of the business flight sector, also criticised their actions. 

Their spokesperson said that people often think of private jets of “the rich and famous who want to go to Ibiza,” but medical flights and repatriations are a big part of their work, among other things.

A medical flight couldn’t land

The EBAA could not land their plane with a patient on board. The pilot decided to swerve because of the protesters on the platform. 

“Otherwise, he couldn’t guarantee safety,” the EBAA spokesperson said to the NOS.

Extinction Rebellion and Greenpeace Netherlands say in a response that no incoming flights have been blocked. 

“According to the authorities, the Oostbaan has been accessible all day. We have been in close contact with the authorities during this day to make room for the necessary flights. We regret that this flight would have been diverted. That was not necessary because of our action.”

Do you think their action effectively raised awareness of climate change? Tell us in the comments!

