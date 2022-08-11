International students forced to drop out of studies due to lack of Dutch housing

It’s no news that the housing shortage is taking its toll on students in the Netherlands — and internationals are no exception to this. Hopeful students are now dropping out of Dutch universities due to a lack of accommodation.

According to the knowledge centre for student housing, there will be up to 26,500 student rooms too few this autumn, forcing many to make the difficult decision to drop out.

No house, no studies

The Netherlands is a very popular study destination for international students. With low tuition fees, high English proficiency, and the legal framework of the EU to guarantee Europeans university access, it’s no wonder students flock to the lowlands.

Earlier this summer, however, Dutch universities made headlines with their warnings telling international students not to come to the Netherlands if they don’t know they’ll have a place to stay.

Fair enough, nobody wants to be homeless, right? But the situation has caused frustration and disappointment for thousands of prospective students, writes De Telegraaf.

Some have now been forced to follow the authorities’ advice and drop out before they even begin their studies.

Creative (and pretty terrible) solutions

For those determined enough to make the move despite the grim housing crisis, some creative solutions are on offer:

The University of Utrecht has reserved a bunch of hostel beds as temporary accommodation for those in need, with couch surfing and tent life being secondary (but not very ideal) options.

Some students don’t want to spend their studies living in a park, however (silly snowflakes) and are simply unable to find a solution. The result? Their dream of studying in the Netherlands must be abandoned.

