Good luck, commuters: Dutch trains are now fuller, later, and less frequent

Dutch trains are less often on time than in 2019, new research from RTL Nieuws shows. On top of that, the Dutch railway company NS announced earlier this year that they would cut down on the number of train departures all across the country.

Travelling by train is the preferred way to commute in the Netherlands for many commuters (okay, after biking, of course). This fall, there will be many changes to Dutchies’ daily routines — for many different reasons.

More delays

September is the busiest train month of the year, and we were in for a rough ride. The research editors over at RTL have concluded that the number of delays in 2022 is almost 4 percentage points higher than in 2019.

This, unfortunately, also means that 378 of the 400 train stations in the Netherlands now experience more delays than we’re used to. 🤯

Fewer departures

Delays are not the only thing challenging the daily commuters, however. There are also more cancellations on Dutch railways than before.

Malfunctions and technical difficulties are the main factors to blame, and the amount of such disruptions has been exacerbated due to the staff shortage in the Dutch train industry.

The staff shortage has also led to outright cancellations of trains in recent months.

But of course, the nationwide train strike has also had its impact. Thankfully, the strike seems to be over (for now), but cancellations are still a much greater issue now than in 2019.

Big changes from today

From September 5 (hey, that’s today!), NS has announced a nationwide reduction in train departures — to last indefinitely.

The reason for this is the mentioned staff shortage, but also a somewhat more surprising passenger shortage, reported by the company. It seems like the pandemic has inspired more people to work from home.

With fewer trains stopping at station platforms, catching a ride to work may become a hectic task. In other words, Dutch trains are later, fuller, and rarer than before. Happy travelling!

