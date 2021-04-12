Watch out! Fake emails inviting patients for vaccinations are circulating in the Netherlands

NewsHealthPolitics & Society
Jana Vondráčková
Jana Vondráčková
photo-of-the-coronavirus-vaccines
Feature Image: torstensimon/Pixabay https://pixabay.com/ro/photos/vaccin-vaccinarea-covid-19-sering%C4%83-5926664/

The Dutch National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) warns about phishing emails confirming vaccination applications that have been going around in the Netherlands.

After the AstraZeneca vaccine was paused for people under the age of 60 in the Netherlands and a man was arrested for planning an attack on a vaccination centre in Den Helder, there’s another bump in the road for the Dutch vaccination strategy

Residents in the Netherlands have been receiving an email which states that their application for vaccination is being processed by Medicorps. This email also claims that a “payment has been received.”

Coronavirus vaccinations are free

The RIVM has made it clear that it doesn’t cooperate with Medicorps for the vaccination program and emphasizes on its website and on social media that this message is a scam. Receiving the coronavirus vaccine is free for everyone.


The RIVM strongly advises the recipients of this email not to click on any links, not to call the listed phone number, and to delete this email. Those who received the phishing email can also report it via the Fraudehelpdesk website.

Am I being scammed?

The important thing to know is that the RIVM only sends out invitations via a letter that contains your personal data. If you’ve received something resembling an invitation via email, then you know it’s fake. 

Healthcare workers receive their invitations from the employer. Additionally, people who are being vaccinated by their GP will receive an invitation from them. 

Have you received one of these phishing emails? How do you feel about the situation? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature Image: torstensimon/Pixabay

Previous articleWhere to live in Rotterdam: the ultimate guide to Rotterdam’s neighbourhoods
Next articleDutch cabinet will not relax coronavirus measures as of April 21
Jana Vondráčková
Jana Vondráčková
Originally from the Czech Republic, Jana moved to the Netherlands for her studies. She fell in love with the local biking culture, and you’ll see her drifting through the streets of Rotterdam on her pink bike even in the worst possible weather (think rain, snow, hail, or all three). Besides advocating for Rotterdam as the best Dutch city, she likes to wander around with a camera in her hand.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Snow & sunshine: the Dutch weather is keeping us on our toes this week

Were you hoping for another round of picnics in the sun, more skirt days, and temperatures that climb above 20...
Jana Vondráčková -
Read more

Latest posts

Snow & sunshine: the Dutch weather is keeping us on our toes this week

Jana Vondráčková -
Were you hoping for another round of picnics in the sun, more skirt days, and temperatures that climb above 20 degrees? Well, that sucks...

Attention couples: this new app will help you find the ultimate double-dates

Chloe Lovatt -
So you and your partner are new to the Netherlands and are ready to get stuck in and meet the locals. There’s just one...

Dutch cabinet will not relax coronavirus measures as of April 21

Chloe Lovatt -
Last week the cabinet hinted that terraces may open towards the end of the month. However, there will be no relaxation of coronavirus measures...

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X