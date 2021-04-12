Watch out! Fake emails inviting patients for vaccinations are circulating in the Netherlands

The Dutch National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) warns about phishing emails confirming vaccination applications that have been going around in the Netherlands.

After the AstraZeneca vaccine was paused for people under the age of 60 in the Netherlands and a man was arrested for planning an attack on a vaccination centre in Den Helder, there’s another bump in the road for the Dutch vaccination strategy.

Residents in the Netherlands have been receiving an email which states that their application for vaccination is being processed by Medicorps. This email also claims that a “payment has been received.”

Coronavirus vaccinations are free

The RIVM has made it clear that it doesn’t cooperate with Medicorps for the vaccination program and emphasizes on its website and on social media that this message is a scam. Receiving the coronavirus vaccine is free for everyone.

Er is momenteel een #nep e-mailbericht in omloop waarin mensen namens het RIVM worden uitgenodigd voor een #vaccinatie tegen betaling. Dit is géén officieel bericht van het #RIVM. De #coronavaccinatie is voor iedereen gratis.#fakenews Meer info: https://t.co/lgJwmqd3kE pic.twitter.com/uDTVMNyNlv — RIVM (@rivm) April 10, 2021



The RIVM strongly advises the recipients of this email not to click on any links, not to call the listed phone number, and to delete this email. Those who received the phishing email can also report it via the Fraudehelpdesk website.

Am I being scammed?

The important thing to know is that the RIVM only sends out invitations via a letter that contains your personal data. If you’ve received something resembling an invitation via email, then you know it’s fake.

Healthcare workers receive their invitations from the employer. Additionally, people who are being vaccinated by their GP will receive an invitation from them.

Have you received one of these phishing emails? How do you feel about the situation? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature Image: torstensimon/Pixabay