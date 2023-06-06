Amsterdam crowned 7th most danceable TikTok city (and we couldn’t be more embarrassed!)

Looking for a good spot to film your next TikTok dance routine? Well, don’t head to Amsterdam. (Just kidding. 😉) The city recently ranked as the 7th most danceable TikTok city, and let’s just say we don’t know how to feel about that…

Not that the infamous app really requires an introduction, but TikTok is a world-famous Chinese-owned social media app where people post short-form videos (between 15 and 60 seconds).

Everyone seems to have an account, including us. (But no, we’re not the ones contributing to the dancing epidemic! 👀)

According to data published by Holidu, TikTokkers are taking Amsterdam by storm — propelling the city to 7th place on the list of TikTok’s most danceable cities.

Amsterdam’s danceability

The same platform responsible for providing us with supposedly “infectious” dance routines also specialises in those catchy, nameless sound bites that live in your head rent-free. 

Garnering nearly 3 billion views, the genre #ElectronicMusic is apparently very popular on TikTok, and that’s certainly something Dutch DJs can offer. 

With its raves and festivals, Amsterdam already has a bit of a reputation for danceability — so much so that last year TikTok decided to partner with the Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE). 

READ MORE | Rows of TikTok tourists take over Amsterdam’s city centre

However, the dances are not limited to the inside of ADE. In true TikTok fashion, amateur and professional dancers alike often take to the street to show off their moves. 

READ MORE | It’s happening, the Dutch government wants to get rid of TikTok (at least for some of us) 

While TikTok users in Barcelona have backdrops like the beach and “colourful buildings”, Parisians are prancing in front of the Eiffel Tower, and Amsterdam-based creators seem to choose the outside of Centraal Station, or someplace dangerously close to a canal’s edge.

@orokanaworld Dancing in public is always fun, there is always someone in the back trying to do the most 😂 #orokanaworld #amsterdam #dancinginpublic ♬ Tas – REANNY

Well, if those places aren’t typisch Nederlands, we don’t know what is. 

The rankings

Interested to see where Amsterdam ranks amongst other European cities? See which cities bested it to first place below! 👇

RankingCityCountryTotal TikTok viewsViews per inhabitant
1Barcelona Spain106,100,000,00065,461
2Paris France64,800,000,00029,368
3Manchester United Kingdom 10,100,000,00018,387
4LyonFrance 9,300,000,00018,119
5Stuttgart Germany9,200,000,00014,540
6Porto Portugal 3,500,000,00014,021
7Amsterdam The Netherlands9,900,000,00012,047
8Marseille France 9,200,000,00010,677
9Dublin Ireland5,600,000,00010,614
10 Bordeaux France 2,600,000,00010,412

Amsterdam may need to crank up those views if we want to beat Porto…but, then again, do we really want to? 😬

Is this title a compliment or an embarrassment to you? Share your thoughts in the comments. 

Feature Image:Depositphotos
As someone half Swedish and half Irish who has lived in the Netherlands, the UK, and attended an American School, Ellen is a cocktail of various nationalities. Having had her fair share of bike accidents, near-death experiences involving canals, and miscommunications while living here (Swedish and Dutch have deceptively similar words with very different meanings), she hopes to have (and document) plenty more in future.

