Living in the Netherlands? Prepare for power cuts

We’ve heard all about the Schiphol disasters, and know the ins and outs of the housing crisis — so now, it’s time to learn about the Netherlands’ latest trend. Coming in 2023, to a neighbourhood near you: power cuts.

Power cuts? Yep, grid operator Alliander has warned that their power grid is becoming too full in, and entire neighbourhoods could face temporary power outages in the near future. ⚡️

What?! Why?

At the root of the issue is the rapid switch to sustainable energy, which many Dutch homes have been undergoing.

The switch to gas-efficient heating pumps, solar panels, and electric cars requires homeowners to install heavier electricity connections in their homes.

These stronger connections, along with the high electricity consumption of the sustainable alternatives, put a lot of pressure on the energy grid, which struggles to keep up with the demand.

“The power grid in residential areas is not yet calculated for the speed at which consumers make their homes more sustainable,” Alliander CEO Maarten Otto said in a press conference.

This, in turn, can result in power outages in individual homes, streets, or entire neighbourhoods.

Adding to the problem

Intensifying the issue of the overloaded power grids is (you guessed it!) a staff and material shortage. Niet leuk!

Therefore, writes Het Parool, Alliander may temporarily be unable to help customers directly if the grid in their district fills up. You know what that means: Time to stock up on candles! 🕯️

Teamwork makes the dream work

While Alliander is investing €5 billion into the low-voltage network that supplies our homes, the grid operator points out that there are steps consumers can take to help avoid problems.

As the NOS writes, people with solar panels are advised to store their own power, for instance, or use it directly so that it doesn’t have to go onto the energy grid.

Those of us without solar panels can reduce our consumption by unplugging appliances when not in use, or spreading our consumption more evenly throughout the day. 🔌

What do you think about these potentially incoming power cuts? Tell us in the comments!

