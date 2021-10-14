Red-orange-red: the Netherlands’ warning level due to go up on the European coronavirus map

Just last week, the Netherlands was downgraded from red to orange on the European coronavirus map. However, in the past week, there’s been a significant increase in infections. You know what that means right? We’re going red again. 🚩

Throughout September, and pretty much for as long as we can remember actually, the whole of the Netherlands has been red. Last week, however, the Netherlands turned orange — we all love orange, don’t we? 🍊 It was even predicted that certain provinces could turn green — the lowest warning colour.

If that all felt a little too good to be true, that’s probably because it was. This week the RIVM’s official coronavirus figures showed a huge increase from last week, meaning that no provinces will be going green — wat jammer. In fact, if more than 4% of the tests taken this week are positive, the Netherlands will be going right back to red again, RTL Nieuws reports.

A coronavirus fire in Limburg

The biggest coronavirus hotspot is currently in Limburg. In the past two calendar weeks, approximately 2,250 residents of the province have tested positive. 😳 Don’t get us wrong, being positive is great, just not in this way… That equates to 201 cases in every 100,000 people.

Too much studentenleven in Utrecht

Meanwhile, the province of Utrecht recorded 2,635 positive tests. That means that in the past two weeks, 199,7 out of every 100,000 Utrechters has had the ronas. Basically, Utrecht is sitting just below the line between orange and red. If an additional four cases had been recorded, Utrecht would also have turned red. ⛔️

Which province is rising the fastest?

Currently, Overijssel’s case numbers are rising the fastest. More than 1,950 people have tested positive there in the past two weeks. That’s almost 38% more than what the map said when it was changed last week. In Gelderland, the number of positive tests has also increased by 35%, and In Drenthe by 30%.

