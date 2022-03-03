“Russian aggression is totally unprecedented,” says Dutch Prime Minister

Today, Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, said in a press conference that the Russian aggression in Ukraine is “totally unprecedented.”

He was specifically referring to the missile assaults on government buildings and apartments complexes in Kharkiv, and to Russian forces starting to focus more on civilians than military targets, reports the NOS.

Rutte also mentioned the missile assault that killed five people at the Kyiv TV tower.

Inquiring into human rights violations

The cabinet is urging the documentation of the war to establish whether Putin and Russian forces committed war crimes.

Rutte also announced that the Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wopke Hoekstra, will set up a commission of inquiry. He said human rights violations will not go unpunished: “Justice must run its course.”

Cabinet offers to shelter refugees

Rutte is consulting with the mayors of the Dutch Security Council about how to welcome the first refugees.

The Dutch State Secretary for Migration and other European partners are working to ensure Europe can handle the influx. Rutte also compliments Poland and Moldova for their efforts to accommodate incoming refugees.

