Dutch Prime Minister expresses support for the Ukrainian people in official video

Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands, says the Dutch stand with the Ukrainians against Russian aggression in an official video address on Twitter. 💙💛

“Our hearts are with you,” says Rutte in the 1-minute-18-second video that was published on his official Twitter account yesterday evening.

“We, your friends in the Netherlands, support you. We are family in Europe. And we will keep supporting you by providing weapons, medicine and food,” Rutte continues.

The message is clear: We, the Netherlands, stand with you.

At the request of President @ZelenskyyUA, I would like to send a message from the Netherlands to the people of Ukraïne. We support you, we stand with you. pic.twitter.com/2uWuTsD8x5 — Mark Rutte (@MinPres) March 3, 2022

What has the Netherlands done to support Ukraine?

This is not the first time the Dutch PM takes a decisive stance against the aggressive attack on Ukrainian freedom by the Putin regime.

At a press conference yesterday afternoon, Rutte called Russian aggression “totally unprecedented”. He strongly condemns ongoing missile attacks on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv which continues to cost civilian lives.

The Netherlands has also shipped military weapons and defence equipment to support the Ukrainian military. Amongst the assets provided were anti-tank weapons, missiles and submarine mine-detection robots.

A new question being debated in the Dutch cabinet at the moment is how to welcome and provide for incoming Ukrainian refugees. Dutch train service NS has already announced that a Ukrainian passport or ID card can be used as a ticket to board any train to the Netherlands for free.

