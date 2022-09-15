BREAKING: Schiphol CEO quits from position after recent airport drama

NewsEconomyPolitics & Society
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
photo-of-plane-taking-off-from-schiphol
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/52437229/stock-photo-airplane-departing-from-amsterdam-airport.html

Dick Benschop, Schiphol’s now previous CEO, will be leaving his position due to recent criticism about mismanagement and chaos at the Dutch airport this year.

He will be leaving his title as CEO as soon as the company finds a successor for him. Unfortunately, they haven’t found one yet, reports the NOS.

While this may come as a surprise to some, others may find that his decision was for the best. After all, Schiphol was ranked the fourth-worst airport for delays during the summer.

Let’s not forget all the thousands of suitcases that were filling up the airport floors. Oh, and the neglect of the baggage handlers trying to manage the department. 🙄

READ MORE | Chaos reignites at Schiphol as workers’ summer wage increase expires

In a recent press release, Benschop explains that “there is a lot of attention, and also criticism, for the way in which Schiphol tackles the problems and for my responsibility as CEO,”

He continues: “I make room on my own initiative to give Schiphol the space to make a new start. I do not want the attention of my person to become an obstacle for Schiphol.”

Stay up to date with all the news in the Netherlands by following DutchReview on Facebook.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleFinding love in the Netherlands: 5 ways to meet your very own ‘schatje’
Next articleThe ultimate guide to the cheapest supermarkets in the Netherlands
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea has a passion for writing and sharing new ideas with the world. She enjoys film photography, Wes Anderson movies, fictional books and jazz music. She came to the Netherlands in 2019 for her media studies and has fallen in love with the country and its culture ever since. She loves to ride her bicycle in the city but also feels the need to overtake everyone on the bike lane (she's working on it).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Breaking records: The Netherlands generates most solar power in Europe

As of September 2022, the Netherlands is putting the rest of Europe to shame with its solar power!  Though we’re nowhere...
Heather Slevin -

Latest posts

Is the 9-5 dead in the Netherlands?

Heather Slevin - 0
So, you’re looking for a job in the Netherlands. You’re probably wondering — am I going to be stuck in the office Monday to...

Dutch Quirk #68: Carry an emergency krentenbol everywhere they go

Liana Pereira - 0
As a non-Dutchie, you may be shocked at the sight of your significant other producing a bag of bread rolls (out of seemingly nowhere)...

The ultimate guide to the cheapest supermarkets in the Netherlands

Vlad Moca-Grama - 9
Anyone who's been to the Netherlands for more than a month knows that buying groceries here can be expensive. If you're on a budget,...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X