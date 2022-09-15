BREAKING: Schiphol CEO quits from position after recent airport drama

Dick Benschop, Schiphol’s now previous CEO, will be leaving his position due to recent criticism about mismanagement and chaos at the Dutch airport this year.

He will be leaving his title as CEO as soon as the company finds a successor for him. Unfortunately, they haven’t found one yet, reports the NOS.

While this may come as a surprise to some, others may find that his decision was for the best. After all, Schiphol was ranked the fourth-worst airport for delays during the summer.

An absolute nightmare at @Schiphol airport today. Arriving 4 hrs before the flight wasn’t enough to get through the security. The situation has been like this for some months and management haven’t done anything. I saw families with small children crying and it’s heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/nv7wEFgPQL — Hitomi Hamaba (@hitomihamaba) September 12, 2022

Let’s not forget all the thousands of suitcases that were filling up the airport floors. Oh, and the neglect of the baggage handlers trying to manage the department. 🙄

In a recent press release, Benschop explains that “there is a lot of attention, and also criticism, for the way in which Schiphol tackles the problems and for my responsibility as CEO,”

He continues: “I make room on my own initiative to give Schiphol the space to make a new start. I do not want the attention of my person to become an obstacle for Schiphol.”

