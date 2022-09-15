Dutch Quirk #68: Carry an emergency krentenbol everywhere they go

As a non-Dutchie, you may be shocked at the sight of your significant other producing a bag of bread rolls (out of seemingly nowhere) when you ask them about lunch. 🥐

No — you’re probably not dating Mary Poppins. Bread-lovers by nature, the Dutch don’t mess about when it comes to their stash of emergency broodjes (bread rolls)!

What is it?

It’s that stash of krentenbollen (current buns), witte puntjes (white bread rolls), or kaasbroodjes (cheese bread rolls) that every Dutchie seems to carry around with them.

At the first pangs of hunger, our masters of thrift simply reach into their bags and grab a bun to munch on.

Don’t be shocked if they’ve also brought their own toppings along — Dutch preparedness is nothing if not thorough!

Why do they do it?

Chalk it up to good ol’ Dutch stinginess.

Dutchies generally don’t want to spend any more than they absolutely have to (hey, we approve 😉).

Shelling out €6 for a shrimp salad because you’re out of the house and hungry? Pfft, not in the Netherlands. You’d better have a homemade boterham (sandwich) packed!

Plus, it makes sense that the masters of water management are also masters of managing their wallet.

And besides, if they’ve got an emergency food stash for when hunger strikes, that’s one less thing they’ll owe people a Tikkie for. 💸

Why is it quirky?

For those of us internationals that come from cultures where meals are fancy sit-down affairs, the Dutch food-on-the-go way of life definitely takes some getting used to.

And bread for lunch?! Those of us that love a warm meal (and maybe a cold beer or two to wash it down 👀🍻) are likely to feel rather put out.

Like texting whilst riding a bike, it’s one of those quintessential Dutch things that have most foreigners going…“huh?”

Should you join in?

If you consider yourself thrifty with an extra dash of prepared, then this is something you need to adopt. Your wallet will be sure to thank you!

But if you’d rather enjoy popping into a café for a slice of apple pie when you’re peckish, then you may want to give this one a miss. 🥧

What do you think of this Dutch quirk? Have you experienced it? Tell us in the comments below!

Featured Image: Smial/Wikimedia Commons