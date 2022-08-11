More baggage damage! Thousands of suitcases are still stranded at Schiphol

Remember how Schiphol’s baggage hall was flooded with suitcases last month? Well, that problem has yet to come to an end. 🤷‍♀️

While travellers are faced with many flight delays and trip cancellations, the airport is also struggling to return people’s luggage on time.

And, with the lack of staff working in the baggage hall, it seems that leftover luggage will continue to flood the Schiphol’s floors for now. 🙄

What’s going wrong?

On top of the staff shortage, travellers don’t always find themselves and their bags on the same flight — probably the most important thing an airport should guarantee. 🤔

As many travellers continue to wait in long queues and struggle to get to their plane, they end up missing their flight and need to have their bags retrieved from the cargo.

Since Schiphol’s management skills aren’t really up to par right now, many people eventually end up getting separated from their luggage.

What now?

In July, 16,000 suitcases were stranded in (and outside) Schiphol. 🤦‍♀️

Fortunately, the most recent numbers show that there are “only” 1,500 suitcases left at the airport, writes De Telegraaf. Yay, we guess?

On the other hand, the chaos at Schiphol isn’t all over. Schiphol already put a cap on the number of travellers per day for the next couple of months. So, we guess only time will tell.

Have you been personally affected by Schiphol’s mismanagement? Tell us in the comments below! 👇