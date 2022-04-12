Spring is in the air: warm weather and sunny skies grace the Netherlands

Image: Depositphotos

Despite last week’s weather shenanigans, the Netherlands will have lovely springtime temperatures and bright skies today.

Never mind the return of the Sahara dust or literal SNOW in April. Today, the weather will most likely stay dry the whole day and we can expect a gradual evening cool down in temperatures, according to RTL Nieuws. ☀️

Slightly warmer than usual

As high as 22 degrees Celsius in the southeast of the country, today’s weather is slightly warmer than usual for this time of year. Not that we’re complaining, of course.

Temperatures will reach 18 degrees Celsius in the northwest. The Wadden Islands will be relatively cool at temperatures around 16 degrees Celsius (it’s the wind 🤷‍♀️).

Groningen and the centre of the Netherlands will be as warm as 20 and 21 degrees Celsius. Lekker hé? 😌

Comfortable weather…for now

At the moment, it is quite sunny but a thin veil of clouds from time to time. It will be slightly gusty from the southeast, with a wind force of three to four.

The weather forecast for the remainder of the week also looks promising — low chances of rain, lots of sun, and temperatures in the high teens!

But the Royal Dutch Meteorological Institute (KNMI) says the chances of rain will increase by 40% and the temperature forecasts are uncertain after Easter. 🐣

Until then, we can hope the weather stays nice and that we’ll get spring in full swing. 😉

How will you be spending this lovely spring day? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native living in the Netherlands to finish her master's degree in political communication. You can usually find her trying to organize everything on Notion and the sticky notes app, otherwise, she’s nose-deep in a good book or obsessing over film soundtracks and video games.

