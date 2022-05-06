Fight on flight: six Brits arrested at Schiphol for starting a beating on plane

Yesterday, a fight broke out on a KLM flight from Manchester to Amsterdam that forced the pilot to intervene. 🛫

Videos circulating on social media show that the brawl broke out between a group of men. It’s only when the pilot left his cockpit to intervene that the fighting stopped, reports AD.

Yes, that’s correct — the person in charge of the entire aircraft had to leave his metaphorical steering wheel to calm the men down.

Nice flight to dam today x pic.twitter.com/4FqulwXN2d — Maya Wilkinson (@MayaWilkinsonx) May 5, 2022

Was it perhaps a passionate argument between Man City and Manchester United fans? Or were these childish men just extremely bored on this terribly long one-hour flight? We don’t know.

But it must have been a nice flight, indeed. 🙃

The national gendarmerie makes arrests

As soon as the flight arrived in Amsterdam, the agitators were picked up at Schiphol airport by the Dutch Royal Marechaussee — a branch of the national gendarmerie force.

In total, six arrests were made. Only one person had light injury. The reason for the fight and the relationships between the participants isn’t quite clear yet.

