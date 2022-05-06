Fight on flight: six Brits arrested at Schiphol for starting a beating on plane

NewsCrimeTraffic
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Blue-and-white-tip-of-KLM-airplane-on-runway
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/159525624/stock-photo-amsterdam-the-netherlands-july-6th.html

Yesterday, a fight broke out on a KLM flight from Manchester to Amsterdam that forced the pilot to intervene. 🛫

Videos circulating on social media show that the brawl broke out between a group of men. It’s only when the pilot left his cockpit to intervene that the fighting stopped, reports AD.

Yes, that’s correct — the person in charge of the entire aircraft had to leave his metaphorical steering wheel to calm the men down.

Was it perhaps a passionate argument between Man City and Manchester United fans? Or were these childish men just extremely bored on this terribly long one-hour flight? We don’t know.

But it must have been a nice flight, indeed. 🙃

The national gendarmerie makes arrests

As soon as the flight arrived in Amsterdam, the agitators were picked up at Schiphol airport by the Dutch Royal Marechaussee — a branch of the national gendarmerie force.

In total, six arrests were made. Only one person had light injury. The reason for the fight and the relationships between the participants isn’t quite clear yet.

What would you have done if you were on the plane? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleLiberation Day in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague! (Rare video footage inside)
Next articleArchitecture at new heights: how to walk Rotterdam’s skyline in May
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Cara moved to the Netherlands at fifteen and she is here to stay! After all, there is so much to love about it, except maybe the bread (as every German will tell you). Next to finishing up her bachelor's degree in European politics (dry), Cara loves to do yoga, swim, and cook delicious veggie food.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Entertainment

Architecture at new heights: how to walk Rotterdam’s skyline in May

As you stroll down Rotterdam's bustling streets, you may wonder what it's like to be up amongst the sparkling high-rises....
Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 -

Latest posts

17 not-so-cheesy things to do in Gouda in 2022

Megan Witkin - 0
Nestled in the heart of the Netherlands lies a charming town brimming with cheese, delightful walks, a jaw-dropping city centre, and heaps of things...

Architecture at new heights: how to walk Rotterdam’s skyline in May

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 - 0
As you stroll down Rotterdam's bustling streets, you may wonder what it's like to be up amongst the sparkling high-rises. Well, from May 26...

Liberation Day in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague! (Rare video footage inside)

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
The Netherlands celebrates Liberation Day every year on May 5, marking the liberation of the country from Nazi occupation during WWII. Throughout the 1940s,...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X