🚀 New feature alert! Find the best businesses for internationals on DutchReview's Business Directory

Train travel is only getting worse — and the Dutch government is doing nothing

NewsEconomyPolitics & Society
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-busy-ns-trains-rotterdam-station-netherlands
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/photos/busy-train-station-netherlands.html?filter=all&qview=221273408

Train ticket prices are on the rise, but does this mean we get better quality service from the NS? Helaas, the answer is no.

We’ve all heard the plans — the NS is planning on charging us even more for train travel during rush hour from 2025. While we would all prefer not to have to fork out more geld for our daily commutes, we wouldn’t complain if we got better service.

However, if we compare the annual accountability report for the NS in 2022 that was sent to the House of Representatives to this year, it looks like the Dutch government is totally fine with the NS performing worse than it did in previous years.

Setting the bar really low

Every year, the government evaluates the NS based on 10 performance indicators. If they’re not up to scratch, they can be fined.

However, according to RTL Nieuws, even if they do land themselves in trouble, the fines aren’t high, and the NS is allowed to “use the amounts imposed for the benefit of passengers.”

READ MORE | Taking the train instead of the plane? Prepare to pay up to DOUBLE the price

In 2022, travellers gave the NS a general assessment of 7.7 and a social safety rating of 8.1.

Will the NS have to work harder to raise these ratings in the future? Incidentally not. In the upcoming tender, the cabinet wants the NS to reach ratings of 7.5 and 7.7, respectively. That’s right, the standards are even lower than what the NS has already met.

Delays? Pssh, that’s okay

Being late might be a big no-no for you, but it’s not for the government. It will be acceptable for the NS to have one in 10 trains arrive three minutes late — even if that means you miss your connection.

@sjoerdscottt Everytime i need to get somewhere early #fyp #foryoupage #dutch #dutchtiktok #NS #dutchtrains #comedy #funny #livinginthenetherlands ♬ Elevator Music – Bohoman

From 2025, almost one in six travellers is allowed to be delayed by three minutes, and one in 18 more than 10 minutes. With an average of 1.1 million people using the NS to travel daily, there are going to be many angry passengers in the future.

Traveller organisation, Rover, finds the requirements “disappointing” and “insufficient”. Us too, Rover, us too! 😔

What do you think of the standards the government is setting for the NS? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Two peas in a pod: students in Nijmegen can rent a room together to combat housing shortage
Next article
Dutch women’s relay team score gold at the World Athletics Championships
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Originally from South Africa, Simone is having fun navigating the Dutch language, steep stairs, and bicycles (which she still manages to fall off of with her short, non-Dutch legs). An animal lover at heart, Simone can typically be found under her (growing?) mound of cats, where she uses the opportunity to read, write, and watch video compilations of creatures.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

International

Dutch women’s relay team score gold at the World Athletics Championships

The Dutch women's relay team has us all jumping for joy as they clinched a sensational victory at the World...
Julia de Oliveira Moritz -

Latest posts

Dutch women’s relay team score gold at the World Athletics Championships

Julia de Oliveira Moritz - 0
The Dutch women's relay team has us all jumping for joy as they clinched a sensational victory at the World Athletics Championships in the...

Two peas in a pod: students in Nijmegen can rent a room together to combat housing shortage

Naomi Lamaury - 0
Want to study in the Netherlands? Well, the new catch is that you might be paying rent to live in one bedroom with a...

12 unmissable World Heritage Sites in the Netherlands to visit

Abigail Claire - 3
There are now 12 UNESCO World Heritage Sites in the Netherlands. That's right — this tiny country is filled to the brim with exciting...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.