Train travel is only getting worse — and the Dutch government is doing nothing

Train ticket prices are on the rise, but does this mean we get better quality service from the NS? Helaas, the answer is no.

We’ve all heard the plans — the NS is planning on charging us even more for train travel during rush hour from 2025. While we would all prefer not to have to fork out more geld for our daily commutes, we wouldn’t complain if we got better service.

However, if we compare the annual accountability report for the NS in 2022 that was sent to the House of Representatives to this year, it looks like the Dutch government is totally fine with the NS performing worse than it did in previous years.

Setting the bar really low

Every year, the government evaluates the NS based on 10 performance indicators. If they’re not up to scratch, they can be fined.

However, according to RTL Nieuws, even if they do land themselves in trouble, the fines aren’t high, and the NS is allowed to “use the amounts imposed for the benefit of passengers.”

READ MORE | Taking the train instead of the plane? Prepare to pay up to DOUBLE the price

In 2022, travellers gave the NS a general assessment of 7.7 and a social safety rating of 8.1.

Will the NS have to work harder to raise these ratings in the future? Incidentally not. In the upcoming tender, the cabinet wants the NS to reach ratings of 7.5 and 7.7, respectively. That’s right, the standards are even lower than what the NS has already met.

Delays? Pssh, that’s okay

Being late might be a big no-no for you, but it’s not for the government. It will be acceptable for the NS to have one in 10 trains arrive three minutes late — even if that means you miss your connection.

From 2025, almost one in six travellers is allowed to be delayed by three minutes, and one in 18 more than 10 minutes. With an average of 1.1 million people using the NS to travel daily, there are going to be many angry passengers in the future.

Traveller organisation, Rover, finds the requirements “disappointing” and “insufficient”. Us too, Rover, us too! 😔

What do you think of the standards the government is setting for the NS? Tell us in the comments!