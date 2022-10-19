You’ll soon be able to go surfing in the centre of Rotterdam!

Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/7626602/stock-photo-man-surfing.html

After eight years, it will soon be possible to commute along the Steigersgracht in Rotterdam via surfboard! 

Yes, we’re dead serious. It was up in the air for over eight years, but the decision has been made: we’ll all be able to go to the Rotterdam Market Hall and surf! 

What will it look like? 

The project’s name is RiF010, and the dreamer behind it is Van Viegen, who is a surfer himself, AD reports. 

His idea is to create a surf spot in a wave pool in the Steigersgracht canal, so people can surf around in the Rotterdam sun (or rain). 

It will be possible to rent a board or use your own and enjoy Rotterdam in a completely new (and a bit bizarre) way.

The canal will also be made suitable for kayaking, rafting and diving lessons! The first waves are coming in two years time.

Is it really that windy? 

While we certainly have way too much windy weather in the Netherlands, believe it or not, that wouldn’t be enough to generate natural surfing waves in the middle of Rotterdam.

Water in the pool will be pumped back to wave installation pipes under the canal. The water is then pumped back to create surfable waves.

Water experts have calculated that 1.5 metres would be the ideal wave height, so all going to plan, the surfers will be able to stay on their board for 8 to 9 seconds. 

Who is making this tropical dream come true?

Recreating the waves of a Hawaiin island in the centre of Rotterdam sounds costly,

The good news is that the wave machine will run on green electricity, so this project is not the reason why we won’t have Christmas decorations this year.

Van Viegen, RiF010’s CEO, does not want to say how much the project will cost. All we do know is that some people must have invested big bucks in order to make their surfing dreams a reality. 

“The financing has been completed thanks to a group of Rotterdam investors. In the summer of 2024, we can go on the water. I can not wait. The first wave is for me,” Van Viegen tells AD.

Not everyone is equally excited

Some neighbourhood locals worry that their gezellig home area will turn into a fun park because of the noise pollution, and they tried to stop the project. 

After three permit adjustments and years of litigation, the Council of State rejected their objections in 2019. Surfs up, dudes, regardless of whether you like it or not.

Do you think having a surf pool in the centre of Rotterdam is a good idea? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
